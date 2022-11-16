All eyes on Sexton again ahead of Aussie test

Johnny Sexton will captain Ireland against Australia this Saturday as long as he can recover fully from the dead leg suffered in the win over South Africa in Dublin earlier this month.

The Leinster veteran is part of a 36-man squad currently in camp ahead of the last of the November internationals, against the Wallabies, and every player took at least some part in training at the IRFU’s high-performance base in Abbotstown on Tuesday.

Among them were James Ryan, Andrew Porter, Josh van der Flier and Hugo Keenan. That quartet has also been carrying knocks and, as with Sexton, none had trained at all last week as the squad prepared for Fiji.

Andy Farrell did reveal that some of those carrying injuries after the Springbok game were more serious than others but the head coach kept it vague when asked for more details. He names his team tomorrow afternoon.

Sexton and Munster’s Jack Crowley had been the only out-halves originally named in this week’s panel but the Irish management added Leinster’s Ross Byrne to the group as cover for that pair on Sunday night.

Byrne hasn’t played for Ireland since winning his 14th cap as a replacement in the win against England during the 2021 Six Nations. Joey Carbery and Ciaran Frawley, both ahead of Byrne in the Test queue, are unavailable with injuries.

The situation regarding Ireland’s options at out-half has been a concern through three World Cup cycles now and the bottom line is that this still remains the case as they play their ninth-last game before France 2023 this weekend.

Crowley only made his debut off the bench last week while Harry Byrne, Jack Carty and Billy Burns have not been able to hold on to places in the senior squad for a variety of reasons in recent years.

All eyes, as ever, are on Sexton.