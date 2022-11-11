Simon Easterby rejects Fijian coach's 'training session' claim

Ireland’s Simon Easterby has rejected Fiji coach Vern Cotter's claim that the hosts will treat Saturday’s meeting at the Aviva Stadium as a training session as they look ahead to the visit of Australia seven days later.

The Fijians gave Scotland a scare last weekend before fading away in the second-half at Murrayfield but they are unquestionably a grade below that of South Africa, whom Ireland overcame six days ago, and the Wallabies.

“The game against South Africa has given them an enormous amount of confidence and they are barely looking at us because they have Australia the week after. For them, it’s just a training session and for us it’s a game where we can learn so we will use this opportunity to get better.

“They are a very good team,” said Cotter who is a former Clermont Auvergne and Scotland head coach.

“They are not only physical but very slick, very good short passing game, in and around rucks, they can move the ball wide quickly and they have a better kicking game.” The tourists have made eight changes to their side for this Dublin game. Ireland have opted for nine and Andy Farrell has made no secret of his desire to widen the player base with Maori, ‘A’ and Emerging Ireland games in recent months.

The team chosen for the second of the November internationals contains a sprinkling of first-choice players but is largely made up of fringe squad members and those who normally start their weekends on the bench.

Easterby, Ireland’s defence coach, reported that there were no new injury concerns to report after the team’s captain’s run at the venue on Friday morning, and he was firm in shutting down Cotter’s verbal grenade too.

"You only have to look back to 2017 when we last played Fiji and there were three points in it. It was 20-all with 73 minutes gone so I take that with a pinch of salt. We're showing as much respect to this Fijian side as we would to any team.

“It's about our performance and how good we can be on the weekend but we've certainly invested plenty of time into understanding what they might pose, the threats they'll pose, the opportunities that might present themselves if we play a certain way.

“We can only look after what we do and, believe me, we've worked hard on making sure that these guys are prepped in the right way as they would be for any international.”