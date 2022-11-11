'Embarrassing for the Springbok brand' — how the South African media reacted to Munster's big win

Munster could well have beaten a South African XV by more at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday night, according to a South African rugby press pack that was unimpressed by their side's efforts in Cork.

The tourists were on the wrong side of a 28-14 defeat by Graham Rowntree's side on an historic night at Cork GAA HQ.

"While the scoreline may not reflect it, Munster were by far the better side and could easily have won by more, while the SA A side looked like a side that had only practiced together twice, failed to lift the intensity to what the game required and did themselves no favours in terms of selection hopes for the future."

South Africa 'hardly fired a shot' according to Ashfak Mohamed in IOL.

"In front of a passionate crowd of over 41 000 at the Páirc Uí Chaoimh stadium, it was the home side who were the more organised unit as they ran up a 21-7 halftime lead," he writes.

"The South Africans were packed with exciting players, but they hardly fired a shot as the likes of scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and fullback Aphelele Fassi continually kicked the ball away via box-kicks and grubbers, with speedsters Leolin Zas, Henco van Wyk and Suleiman Hartzenberg seldom getting the ball in their hands.

"Munster showed the visitors how it should be done, with slick passing down the backline resulting in an easy try for big wing Shane Daly in the third minute."

After last week's defeat in Dublin to Ireland, South Africa face France in Marseille this weekend. Few of the potential Springboks did enough to earn the attention of Rassie Erasmus, according to Craig Ray in the Daily Maverick, however.

"Besides some scrum dominance," he writes, "South Africa looked sloth-like and cumbersome at a sold-out Páirc Uí Chaoimh as Munster added another southern hemisphere scalp to their collection of famous victories.

"It was a weakened Munster side, which included three academy players. Yet they outscored the tourists by four tries to two after leading 21-7 at halftime."

He continued: "Munster have had past success over both touring All Blacks and Wallaby teams, but this was their first victory over a South African side.

"For the Springbok management that scheduled this match as a way to grow depth and perhaps find answers to some problems areas, they might be no wiser."

In the South African Times, coach Mzwandile Stick gave credit to Munster, but also the Irish weather.

“They played the conditions well and used it to their advantage," he told reporters. “We knew if we gave them soft entries into the 22 they would use it and there were chances that didn’t go our way. But I am proud of the boys for fighting until the end.

“In summary, we had a game plan that we didn’t execute well in the first half and we also gave them soft penalties, and it cost us.”