Healy pulls strings with panache on a night of Munster history for all the right reasons 

‘Historic’ does not always imply good. In fact, that is rarely the case. A quick google of the most historic moments in our nation’s history returns everything from the invasion of the Vikings to the division of the island. Little to lift the mood there.

The crossover is rare and that ensures when they merge it is all the more remarkable. Make no mistake, this was a historic night for the county of Cork and equally, a great night for Munster rugby.

In front of a sell-out Páirc Uí Chaoimh, they comprehensively bettered a stern South Africa A. It was the sort of display that can kickstart a season. Remember, this is a side languishing near the foot of the URC table after their worst accumulation of points from the first seven games in over 20 years. A city and club needed a night like this.

A night of firsts, the new ground’s debut rugby game was also head coach Graham Rowntree’s first time inside a GAA ground and the first outing for Munster’s new European kit. The existing goalposts on the field are not suitable for rugby and Musgrave Park’s versions had different fittings so they brought Thomond Park’s posts with them. Familiar furniture left Ben Healy looking at home as he kicked flawlessly throughout.

It is occasions like this that vindicate the venue’s recent expansion. An Ed Sheeran gig is most likely more lucrative, and we would argue as painful, but a thronged red sea reaching into the sky swaying with every bounce of the ball is what the city hoped this ground would be for. Sport with a side of showbiz.

From the early afternoon, the city’s watering holes were packed to the rafters. Supporters would soon be well watered by relentless rain yet it did not dampen the mood. By the time Jack O’Donoghue marched them around the field for their traditional pregame half lap, the stands were packed and in full voice. When Munster emerged to the soundtrack of Zombie by The Cranberries, Ballintemple was thunderous.

It felt significant and hinted at something special. The need to kick-off the show with a bang was not lost on Shane Daly, who raced down the right wing and touched down within the opening two minutes.

Munster against major touring sides has a funny habit of producing unlikely heroes. Consider recent chapters. Robin Copeland’s tour de force versus the Maori All Blacks in 2016 was amongst the highlights of his stint in the southwest. The undoubted peak of Ian Nagle’s career came in 2010 with his boundless production in close quarters to down the Wallabies. Who picked Paddy Patterson as man of the match contender before kick-off? Anyone?

Facing hundreds of kilos of Boks beef, Munster were never going to match their strength and needed to outfox the visitors with style. The nine-ten partnership of Patterson and Ben Healy set the tone. Class throughout.

Watching on from France, Rassie Erasmus would have been paying particular attention to flyhalf Johan Goosen. As Damian Willemse’s kicking horror show five days ago proved, the depth does not exist behind Handre Pollard. Otherwise known as the Sexton syndrome.

Goosen was outshone and outclassed by his opposite number Healy. Jack Crowley may well be the flavour of the month but the Tipperary 24-year-old was terrific from opening to closing bell. In turbulent conditions, he was a beacon of calmness. When presented with back-to-back conversions from each touchline early on, he slotted them. Kicks to the corner milked every inch. His sling pass before Simon Zebo’s try was pinpoint.

Early in the second half, a courageous kick set Mike Haley away. Before the full-back had even reached the ball Healy was triumphantly wheeling away with one hand aloft. It was the sort of confidence and swagger that is too often absent in Munster out halves.

One of several players who punched well above their weight. Former Munster man and current Leinster player of the season Jason Jenkins partnered Ruan Nortje in the away outfit’s engine room. Both are capped Springboks. They were opposed by Cobh’s own Edwin Edogbo and recent short-term signing Kiran McDonald, who before today combined for a grand total of five Munster appearances. Edogbo made his exit just after the hour mark well ahead on the scorecard.

In the past, when the province were in their pomp, historic wins were built on the foundation of a grizzled pack. Here this outfit struck a badly needed balance. Where they would once endlessly pick and go, they were brave and swung wide. When they needed their pack to front up, they did so with a crowd lifting defensive hold just before half-time and a ferocious stand at the Blackrock end bookended by a last-ditch Patrick Campbell tackle.

Meanwhile, Healy continued to operate with his head on a swivel and a boot like a cannon. The sound of his voice commanding around his front eight could be heard in the top tier. Serenaded by the Fields of Athenry and finished with a booming Healy boot into the sky, Munster ran out 14-point victors. Zombie echoed as they enjoyed a deserved victory lap.

For all that was achieved it yields no points on any table that matters. In that sense, this game means little if they do not follow it up with a similar showing against Connacht and Toulouse. The point is that they travel back up the N20 with cause to believe they can do so. After a damp start to the year and on a sopping field in Cork, they found a spark.