Tadhg Furlong takes road less travelled to highest honour

The list of men who have played rugby for Ireland stretches well into four figures. The number who have captained the team barely reaches three.

When Tadhg Furlong leads the side out against Fiji on Saturday, he will be skipper number 109. It’s an exclusive club but the Wexford man is about join an even more select crew.

It’s hardly news to point out that most of his predecessors were nurtured in famed nurseries, clubs and schools, stitched into the seam of the sport’s ‘traditional’ pockets. If rugby reaches more of the country than ever before then ask yourself how many of its recent skippers have emerged from the game’s back roads.

Sean O’Brien was the last, the Tullow man first receiving the honour in a World Cup warm-up match against Scotland in 2015. Before that? Mick Galwey, maybe, and you have to go back to a 2001 meeting with Romania for his first armband. Furlong knows well that his elevation rises more boats than his own.

“I can understand because I was one of them. I was one of them. Shane Horgan woulda came through, Seanie comes through, I immediately identify with those people because they're from a similar background. John Hayes the same. It's easy to identify.

“We're lucky now that there's so much more of us coming through, especially in the professional game in general in Ireland. So you don't have to look all that far anymore, whereas it was only two or three back in my day. It's more accessible now.

“It’s not like it's just Sean O'Brien and Tullow. It would be a Wexford RFC fella looking up to Brian Deeny who's playing in Leinster now. It has become far more local than regional where it was before and it's only good for the game, you know?”

Furlong has given his home club in New Ross regular cause for pride. He joked that there are so many pictures of him hanging from the walls now that the place resembles a grotto, but there is something unique about being captain of your country.

His struggle to digest the honour yesterday encapsulated that.

It was Monday when Andy Farrell took him to one side and broached it, on the proviso that the ankle he injured against South Africa would allow him to accept. The ankle duly passed muster at training yesterday.

He wasn’t long off the field when the IRFU released the news on their social channels. That’s when the phone started hopping. Imagine. Being Ireland captain never entered his head growing up. He dreamed of delights much closer to home.

“Spuds. Gravy. The mother’s Sunday roast! No, playing. Just playing for Ireland. It was never on the radar, to be honest with you. And look, I know it’s for a game. I know it’s not captaining your country week-in, week-out, but it’s still class. It’s still a class feeling.” It’s over a decade since he last held this role, when he led the Irish U18s in a style of “blood and guts, banging on tables”, but he’s 29 now and youthful emotion has been replaced by a more thoughtful character.

He is a reluctant leader, if truth be told. A man seemingly pressganged into accepting a seat at the squad’s leadership table when Farrell took over but there is a humour, an honesty and a strain of self-deprecation that all stand to him.

“Wait until you see the team sheet and you'll know why I'm captain,” he laughed when asked what made him a candidate.

“It was just a process of elimination! I can't name it yet, wait until you see.” Peel away the human interest angle to all this and the bottom line doesn’t change. Ireland bring major momentum into this weekend and Farrell will want to continue that through to tomorrow week when the Wallabies come to town. Pressure?

“Like, I suppose, pressure, you can flip the switch and say ‘What an opportunity’,” he countered. “You don’t want to be held back by anything. What an opportunity for us, to go out and drive it on again.

“It’s not, ‘Oh god, we’ve got to play well, we’ve got to win’. It’s what you make of it. We’re wasting an opportunity if we don’t go out there and try and really drive it on next weekend. Know what I mean? It’s how you frame it to get the most out of it.”

Sounds like something a captain would say, alright.