Jack Conan ready to take frustrations out on Fiji

Cape Town, August 2021: Jack Conan starts a third straight Test with the British and Irish Lions against the Springboks.

Dublin, November 2022: Jack Conan manages eleven minutes off the bench against South Africa at the Aviva Stadium.

There are all sorts of weights and measures to quantify Ireland’s well-being right now but that has got to be right up there. Conan would have seen that Lions tour as a springboard to the next World Cup, but he has started just one of his country’s last seven games.

Luck hasn’t helped him of late. A minor back twinge one day, a cut over the eye another. All told he had managed just the one start and a couple of half-hours for Leinster before last week’s brief engagement with the world champions which amounted to one speaking part in a lineout and a few scenes as an extra in the trenches.

Frustrating.

“Yeah, a little bit. Early on (this season) I was bit in and out. I had a few knocks and things like that so it was a bit of a stop-start kind of few weeks but I’m feeling good. I haven’t missed out on training sessions here. The body feels great so hopefully I will get an opportunity at the weekend and get a proper run out.”

The theory goes that the triumvirate of Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris affords Ireland its best balance in the ultra-competitive back row department right now but this is rugby and it won’t take much between injuries and other events for that gang to be splintered at some point.

Andy Farrell and the squad have spoken about the need to be light on their feet as they look ahead to a World Cup that will throw curveballs at them not just when dodging Springbok behemoths, but when it comes to calls to arms at short notice. Conan knows that too well having broken a foot in Japan in 2019.

He referenced his clubmate Jimmy O’Brien in that regard. Promoted midweek to the senior bench when Robbie Henshaw came a cropper, the rookie found himself parachuted into the unfamiliar surrounds of midfield for Stuart McCloskey before the half-hour. It was sink or swim time and O’Brien didn’t need any armbands.

“It's not a shock to the system when you're getting called in at the last minute,” said Conan, “and that's something you need because lads drop out in warm-ups and early on in games. It's a great statement for how well prepared the team is at the moment.”

There is an understandable pride in his voice, and an acknowledgement that the win carries a high psychological value, when he looks back to the Bok game and the way in which Ireland’s bench helped to negate the feared ‘Bomb Squad’.

South Africa didn’t try to expand their palette beyond the meat and drink of the physical engagement for most of the game. Only the ticking clock and Ireland’s second-half lead forced them into a more ambitious but belated brand of rugby.

Fiji need no such invitation or nudge. One of the videos the Ireland management put together for the squad this week came from last November’s game between Wales and the Pacific Islanders in Cardiff, which the hosts won by 15 points.

What caught Conan’s eye was the snapshot when full-back Setariki Tuicuvu took a quick mark on his own 22, with 44 minutes played and the visitors a man down to a red card, and initiated a pell-mell attack 80 metres down the field.

That’s the challenge this week.

“You have to be on consistently for 80 minutes because you know that these lads are going to take any opportunity. Even if it's not on, they're going to run and play. They'll play far more expansively than South Africa will.

“The ability they have to a man to beat people one-on-one is some of the best in the world. So, there will be no time to switch off or catch your breath really. It'll be a consistent performance that is needed to beat them.”