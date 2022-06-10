Cullen backing Sexton to make impact off Leinster bench

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen is confident the fit-again Jonathan Sexton can have the desired impact off the bench in today’s United Rugby Championship semi-final duel with the Bulls at the RDS (kick-off 7.35pm).

After missing out on last Saturday’s quarter-final hammering of Glasgow Warriors because of the ankle injury that saw him withdrawn 62 minutes into the province’s Champions Cup final defeat to La Rochelle, Sexton is held in reserve as Ross Byrne is once again entrusted with out-half duties.

A bench role isn’t one that sits easily with the Irish skipper, but given former South African international Morné Steyn is named amongst the Bulls replacements, Cullen recognises the benefit of having Sexton on the field of play at the end of this evening’s game.

“There’s plenty of upside to it [keeping Sexton in reserve] because you’ve got one of the most experienced players in the world really. Morné Steyn is on the bench, he might get close to him. In terms of what Johnny has, he has seen it all, hasn’t he? A slightly unusual role for him and he has done it before for us, but he gets nervous sitting on the bench watching the game,” Cullen explained.

“Figuring out where the space is. How does he come on, when does he come on. Where does he exert influence and energy to the team? He has been good during the week. Some of those guys that didn’t train last week, they’re coming in on Monday and you’re like ‘okay, where are they at?’ Hence he’s on the bench this week.”

Although the Bulls will return to Dublin with 12 of the team that started the 31-3 loss to Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on the opening day of the season, Cullen is anticipating a much different challenge on this occasion. Jake White’s men took a while to find their feet in the inaugural URC, but have since recorded 12 wins from 18 games - including last weekend’s 30-27 quarter-final triumph against the Sharks.

“They're very well-organised and a very well-coached team for starters. If you're trying to put yourself in their shoes, it's the growth, familiarity and understanding of travelling to the northern hemisphere to play. Dealing with the conditions and teams, getting better all the time and you can see that in their results,” Cullen added.

“They have a lot of quality and a lot of stability. Their team doesn't change that much if you look at their selections and they're very well led by Marcell Coetzee who understands Irish rugby particularly well.” Despite being the back-row that ended Ireland’s Six Nations Championship campaign, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier and Jack Conan will need to be at their best to curb the influence of former Ulster stalwart Coetzee and ex-Munster flanker Arno Botha.

While the aforementioned Sexton has to make do with a reserve spot, Robbie Henshaw and Conan have been recalled to the fold in place of Ciaran Frawley and Ryan Baird respectively.

LEINSTER: J O’Brien; J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, R O’Loughlin; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; J McCarthy, J Ryan; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan.

Replacements: S Cronin, C Healy, M Ala’alatoa, R Molony, R Baird, L McGrath, J Sexton, C Frawley.

BULLS: C Moodie; D Kriel, C Hendricks, H Vorster, M Tambwe; C Smith, Z Burger; G Steenkamp, J Grobbelaar, M Smith; W Steenkamp, R Nortje; M Coetzee, A Botha, E Louw.

Replacements: B Du Plessis, S Matanzima, R Hunt, J Swanepoel, WJ Steenkamp, E Papier, M Steyn, K-L Arendse.