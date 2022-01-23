AIL wrap: Tony Butler pulls the strings as Garryowen snap six-game losing streak

Garryowen battled past Limerick rivals Young Munster to end their six-match losing streak in the Energia All-Ireland League.

Mike Sherry’s men earned a deserved bonus point 31-24 win at Dooradoyle thanks to two Colm Quilligan tries and one each from Munster scrum-half Neil Cronin and Bryan Fitzgerald. Munster Academy out-half Tony Butler pulled the strings for the Light Blues by having a hand in three of the tries and kicking 11 points.

“Our attack shape was really good, Ronan O’Mahony has done a really good job — a lot of work this week,” said head coach Sherry.

“Our lineout was a good fulcrum in terms of our maul and attack as well. Tony Butler took some really good options, lovely kick to finish off that try for Colm, who is exceptional under a high ball.

“We’re pleased and relieved. Six in a row was a really tough spot to be in. Really proud of that performance.”

Young Munster’s stand-in captain Dan Walsh picked up two tries and Evan Cusack landed a late penalty for a losing bonus point.

The D’Arcy twins, Matt and Adrian, both scored tries as Division 1A leaders Clontarf beat Dublin University 23-9 at College Park.

James Ryan’s younger brother David scored the decisive try in UCD’s exciting 32-27 defeat of Lansdowne, who had winger Liam O’Sullivan sent-off just before half-time.

Former Connacht back Colm de Buitléar’s hat-trick helped Terenure College win 27-23 at Ballynahinch to move up to third place.

Munster’s Sean French ran in the first of Cork Constitution’s three tries in a 24-7 derby victory over UCC.

Meanwhile, Division 1B pacesetters Old Wesley edged out Banbridge 21-16, aided by tries from captain Iain McGann and Josh Pim.

A terrific 27-point first half saw a Neil Faloon-inspired City of Armagh upset Highfield by six points, while Conall Bird’s debut try proved vital in Old Belvedere’s 37-30 win at Navan.

Munster’s Jake Flannery converted all six tries — including one from his brother Alan — in Shannon’s 42-24 dismissal of Malone, and St. Mary’s College are up to third after Conor Dean kicked 17 points in their 27-17 victory over Naas.