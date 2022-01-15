Jordan Coghlan enjoying return to rugby's amateur ranks at Terenure

When Jordan Coghlan arrived back in Dublin last summer after being released by Leicester Tigers, he had only planned on a brief pit stop at home before embarking on the next chapter of his professional career.

A former Leinster and Munster back row, Coghlan had just completed a loan spell at Nottingham and — at just 28 — was hopeful of signing terms with another club. However, personal circumstances led to him remaining in the capital and bringing the curtain down on his decade-long stint as a full-time rugby player.

Having now dipped his toes into the real world as a sales development representative at tech company ActiveCampaign, he is still finding time to line out with Terenure College in the Energia All-Ireland League.

“I was thinking I was only coming home really for a two-week holiday to see what my next club was going to be professionally, but staying home the decision was made a bit easier,” explained Coghlan.

“I was needed at home as well, I’ve got quite a sick family member. It was easy for me just to stay home and link back up with old mates. Now everything has settled down and I’ve got myself a job I really like. I can see that the decision I made was certainly the right one. Playing for Terenure now as well, it’s just brilliant.”

After making a single senior appearance at Leinster — as a teenager under Joe Schmidt in September 2012 — Coghlan made the switch to rivals Munster in advance of the 2015/16 season.

While his former Clongowes Wood College team-mate Tadhg Beirne is now one of Munster’s most prized assets, the Raheny man departed Limerick after a year to join the ranks of English second-tier club Nottingham.

Despite picking up eight caps in the red of Munster, the lure of regular first-team opportunities at the East Midlands club, where Ian Costello was subsequently appointed as head coach, proved too strong for Coghlan.

“At Munster, the back row, just like Leinster, was crazy good. People coming back from injuries like Peter O’Mahony, it was hard to see yourself getting much game-time there. Going over to the UK was sort of where I came alive a bit and played consistent games. I loved it over in Nottingham for those three seasons as well.”

Now fully invested in the amateur wing of the game, Coghlan and his Terenure team-mates are currently in high spirits after closing out 2021 with five consecutive wins in Division 1A.

Another victory against Cork Constitution at Lakelands Park later today would move Sean Skehan’s charges into the top four and give them considerable momentum in the quest for a semi-final spot. Coghlan is anticipating a backlash from Con after ’Nure had the measure of them at Temple Hill before Christmas, but is nevertheless excited about what lies in store during the second half of the AIL season.

“We always knew it was only a matter of time before a new squad came together. You could see that towards the back end of that first half of the season. It’ll improve any team, getting a couple of wins,” he acknowledged. “We’re definitely a lot more positive now going into the second half of the season. I think everyone is really looking forward to it, getting stuck into this weekend and getting stuck into the second half of the season. Seeing where we end up towards the end.”