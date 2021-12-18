South Africa-born Connacht centre Shayne Bolton: ‘My focus is on playing for Ireland one day’

When Shayne Bolton left South African shores earlier this year, bound for Galway, he had no doubt that a two-year contract with Connacht could serve as a career-defining opportunity.

In a South African rugby market saturated with an abundance of players searching for professional contracts, Bolton had found himself in limbo less than a year ago, unable to find a surefooted pathway that would lead to a senior setup.

The talented youngster had managed to earn a junior contract at the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein, and consistently impressed for one of South Africa’s leading university rugby teams known as the Shimlas, but it seemed as if he had hit a ceiling.

Opportunities to progress into the senior training squad were non-existent, and Bolton could have been forgiven for wondering where to turn next.

As it turned out, he didn’t have to wonder for long. From afar, Connacht had been keeping a close eye on the utility back, who holds Irish ancestry through his Dublin-born grandmother.

And so, when Connacht came calling, Bolton didn’t hesitate.

“If I’m honest, I almost felt unwanted in South Africa — I don’t know how to put it in a nicer way, but I just felt I wasn’t that highly regarded,” he tells the Irish Examiner in an exclusive interview.

“I didn’t get a chance to train with the seniors, and it wasn’t that pleasant for me, but I really enjoyed the Varsity Cup, and I think that’s what led to the interest from Connacht.

“I knew it was an opportunity I had to grab if I wanted to take my game to the next level. It was initially quite challenging to get my first real taste of such a professional senior setup. The intensity of training and technical detail at Connacht took some getting used to, but I’m feeling a lot more comfortable now compared to the start.

“The guys in the squad and all the people in Connacht are also just so friendly, genuinely the friendliest people I’ve ever met,” Bolton adds. “Right from the moment I arrived, they helped me settle in and made life easy, so I’ve already made loads of friends, and I’ve really found myself enjoying the lifestyle over here.”

Upon recruiting Bolton earlier this year, Connacht head coach Andy Friend suggested his ability to play centre and anywhere across the back three was a key contributing factor in the decision to lure the South African to Galway.

“After we learned of Shayne’s availability and his Irish ancestry, we kept an eye on his progression and did some further work to confirm his playing ability.

“Players with versatility are a key component we look for in our squad mix, and Shayne fits that category perfectly.”

Bolton admits it’s difficult to pinpoint his preferred position after regularly moving around the backline for most of his career, but outside centre is currently where he feels “happiest”.

At the end of November, he was duly handed his Connacht debut in the No 13 jersey against Ospreys, with the midfielder scoring one of seven tries on the night as the hosts clinched a resounding 46-18 win in challenging conditions at the Sportsground.

When reflecting on that experience, Bolton offers a wry chuckle: “In terms of the conditions, I think it’s the coldest I’ve ever been in my life, it was around 5C but the real feel was apparently minus five.

“There was wind and rain, but it was a night to remember, and a lot of fun to be on the field for the first time with Connacht.”

For the 21-year-old, who grew up playing on the predominantly dry, hard, and fast pitches in South Africa, it’s those sort of conditions that will present a steep learning curve.

Bolton readily acknowledges as much, conceding he’s had to grow up quickly since arriving in Ireland.

“I never played for a senior professional side back in South Africa, and I wasn’t exposed to all the technical detail that I’ve experienced here. It’s just been on another level when it comes to the strategies and the way they approach the game in Ireland.

“It’s been an eye-opening experience, which has revealed the emphasis on detail that’s required at this level.”

The young centre now heads towards 2022 with clear-cut new year’s resolutions, which revolve around reconnecting with his Irish roots and maximising an opportunity at Connacht to become a “top-class” senior professional.

“I really want to play international rugby one day and come up against the best of the best,” Bolton emphasises. “But I know that I first need to consistently experience this level of rugby in the URC and other top competitions such as the Heineken Cup.

“I do miss the weather back in South Africa, but I really hope my time at Connacht leads to a long-term stay.

“Of course, we’ve seen just how quickly things can change in the world and you can never take anything for granted. But for now my focus is on hopefully playing for Ireland one day.

“It’s something that really excites me!”