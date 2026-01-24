Stuart Lancaster vows there will be no Connacht 'hangover' after grand reopening ends in defeat to Leinster

Stuart Lancaster insists that Connacht will not be feeling sorry for themselves after their big night at the refurbished Dexcom Stadium was spoiled by Leinster who claimed an eleven-point URC win in the rain.

The atmosphere was electric as their new stand was used for the very first time but, while the hosts gave as good as they got for long periods, they eventually slipped away in the final quarter as Leinster hit them for three tries in a 34-23 win.