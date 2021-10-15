St Munchin’s alum Keith Earls in side as Munster prepare to pay tribute to Anthony Foley

St Munchin’s product Keith Earls is in the Munster side to face Connacht, as the province prepares to pay tribute to one of the famous Limerick college's favourite sons on Saturday.

On what is sure to be an emotional night at Thomond Park as Anthony Foley is remembered on his fifth anniversary, Peter O’Mahony captains the side on his 150th appearance. Last week’s Player of the Match Chris Cloete the only player retained from the Scarlets victory.