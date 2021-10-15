St Munchin’s alum Keith Earls in side as Munster prepare to pay tribute to Anthony Foley

On what is sure to be an emotional night at Thomond Park, Peter O’Mahony captains the side on his 150th appearance for Munster
St Munchin’s alum Keith Earls in side as Munster prepare to pay tribute to Anthony Foley

Keith Earls. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Fri, 15 Oct, 2021 - 12:04
Joel Slattery

St Munchin’s product Keith Earls is in the Munster side to face Connacht, as the province prepares to pay tribute to one of the famous Limerick college's favourite sons on Saturday.

On what is sure to be an emotional night at Thomond Park as Anthony Foley is remembered on his fifth anniversary, Peter O’Mahony captains the side on his 150th appearance. Last week’s Player of the Match Chris Cloete the only player retained from the Scarlets victory.

British & Irish Lion Tadhg Beirne starts in the second row on his first appearance of the campaign.

Mike Haley is named at full-back with Andrew Conway and Simon Zebo starting on either flank.

The half-backs are Craig Casey and Joey Carbery as Rory Scannell and Keith Earls form the centre partnership.

A general view of Thomond Park. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo
A general view of Thomond Park. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan pack down in the front row with Jean Kleyn and Beirne in the engine room.

Captain O’Mahony, Cloete and Gavin Coombes start in the back row.

Recent Greencore Munster Rugby Academy graduate Jake Flannery is included among the replacements and set to make his first appearance of the season.

Fineen Wycherley and Jack O’Donoghue, who have started all three games so far this season, are also among the replacements.

For Connacht, British & Irish Lion Bundee Aki will make his first appearance since the summer tour of South Africa in the Limerick inter-pro clash.

MUNSTER (URC v Connacht): Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Rory Scannell, Simon Zebo; Joey Carbery, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (c), Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Neil Cronin, Jake Flannery, Dan Goggin.

CONNACHT (URC v Munster): Tiernan O’Halloran, John Porch, Sammy Arnold, Bundee Aki, Mack Hansen, Jack Carty (c), Caolin Blade; Matthew Burke, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham; Niall Murray, Ultan Dillane; Cian Prendergast, Conor Oliver, Paul Boyle.

Replacements: Shane Delahunt, Greg McGrath, Jack Aungier, Eoghan Masterson, Abraham Papali’i, Kieran Marmion, Jarrad Butler, Tom Daly.

ULSTER (URC v Lions): Will Addison, Craig Gilroy, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Ethan McIlroy, Billy Burns, Nathan Doak; Andrew Warwick, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Sam Carter (Capt.), Matty Rea, Nick Timoney, David McCann.

Replacements: Brad Roberts, Eric O’Sullivan, Ross Kane, Kieran Treadwell, Sean Reidy, David Shanahan, Mike Lowry, Ben Moxham.

More in this section

Ulster v Benetton - United Rugby Championship 'Class act' Nathan Doak showing maturity and composure beyond his years
Ross Kenny celebrates scoring a try with his team 14/10/2021 Leinster Schools Junior Cup: Newbridge College seal repeat of final that never took place
Simon Zebo and Jean Kleyn 28/9/2021 Jean Kleyn: 'I don’t play the game for people who criticise me or are cynical'
#Munster Rugby
Ireland v Scotland - Rugby World Cup 2022 Europe qualifying tournament

Ireland look to put World Cup disappointment behind them in Autumn internationals

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up