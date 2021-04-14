Simon Zebo reportedly on way back to Munster

Reports today suggest a deal might be announced in the coming days
Simon Zebo reportedly on way back to Munster

Simon ZEBO of Racing 92 during the French Top 14 Rugby match between Racing 92 and La Rochelle on February 29, 2020 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Baptiste Fernandez/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Wed, 14 Apr, 2021 - 10:43

Simon Zebo could be set for a return to Munster, according to reports in the Daily Mail. 

Reports today suggest a deal might be announced in the coming days to bring the 31-year-old back to the province from Racing 92. 

Reports in recent weeks had suggested a potential move to Declan kidney's London Irish but that trail has gone cold.

If Zebo is not remaining in the Top 14 next season, Munster have reportedly stepped up with a deal to bring the winge back home.

Zebo left Munster in 2018 for Racing 92. A return to his home province would also make the Corkman eligible to compete for a place in Andy Farrell's Irish squad for the 2023 World Cup.

More in this section

Gloucester v La Rochelle - Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 Fixture and TV details announced for Leinster-La Rochelle Champions Cup semi-final
Johnny Sexton leaves the field due to an injury 27/3/2021 Johnny Sexton’s fitness a concern but form makes him a live option for Lions
Nichola Fryday takes on Robyn Wilkins 10/4/2021 Nichola Fryday: France game will show Ireland's true progress 
Lauren Delany 10/4/2021

High achiever Lauren Delany: 'I owe my international career to the IQ system'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up