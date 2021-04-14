Simon Zebo reportedly on way back to Munster

Simon Zebo could be set for a return to Munster, according to reports in the Daily Mail.
Reports today suggest a deal might be announced in the coming days to bring the 31-year-old back to the province from Racing 92.
Reports in recent weeks had suggested a potential move to Declan kidney's London Irish but that trail has gone cold.
If Zebo is not remaining in the Top 14 next season, Munster have reportedly stepped up with a deal to bring the winge back home.
Zebo left Munster in 2018 for Racing 92. A return to his home province would also make the Corkman eligible to compete for a place in Andy Farrell's Irish squad for the 2023 World Cup.