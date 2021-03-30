Stephen Larkham: Signing of Jason Jenkins adds much-needed experience to Munster

Stephen Larkham believes Munster’s new signing Jason Jenkins will bring much-needed Super Rugby and Springbok experience to the squad when the forward joins the province this summer.

Munster confirmed the arrival of the 25-year-old, 6ft 7ins, 19st forward on Tuesday as a replacement for the soon to retire CJ Stander with senior coach Larkham adding the South African, who will be joining from Japanese club Toyota Verblitz, can play anywhere in the back five of the pack.

On a day when Munster also announced a contract extension for rising second-row star Fineen Wycherley and the promotion of Ireland U20 lock Thomas Ahern from the academy to the senior squad, the senior coach was asked what Jenkins would bring to the table next season.

"First and foremost, experience,” Larkham said on Tuesday as he spoke to media ahead of Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 home tie with Toulouse.

“Springboks, Springboks A, Japan, playing for the Bulls in South Africa. He's a South African forward, he knows the tough stuff, he gives us coverage in all positions in the back five. He can't play in the front row but he can certainly play in every position in the back five.

“He's going to give experience to all those (Munster) players, whether they're young or old. He's going to give us good experience there."

The Australian said Munster were still coming to terms with their Guinness PRO14 final defeat to Leinster in Dublin last Saturday. They were outplayed from the first minute as Leinster extended their winning streak over their closest rivals to six matches with a 16-6 victory to claim a fourth title in a row.

"It's tough,” Larkham said. “Any final that you lose or game you lose at the end of the season is tough.

“I guess the beauty of the current situation is that we've got another massive game this weekend. It's another final this weekend effectively, we have to win to keep going in Europe.

"We put our full focus into the game last week and it was very tough to take from the players' point of view. We've given them a couple of days off and come back in for the first day and we're moving forward, that's the beauty of where we're at right now. We've got something to focus on and if we didn't have that, we'd be hurting for a lot longer."

Mentally, he said his players were: "50/50, some of the guys are still struggling, some of them are just about over it.

“It's tough, we've had a couple of games against Leinster that haven't gone our way and we've been the team that has pushed Leinster more than anyone else in the big games with full squads out there.

We're still picking up our mental state at the moment. It's expected and by the end of the week, we'll have built nicely.

Munster have a doubt over the availability of captain Peter O'Mahony for Saturday’s Thomond Park clash, the flanker having suffered a deep laceration to a thigh early in the second half of the Leinster defeat.

"Really unknown at this stage,” Larkham said of O’Mahony’s status for the Toulouse game, “we'll make a decision later in the week.

“He's very important to our plans, club captain, team captain, and a world-class player.

We want to give him as long as possible. We don't know today, we'll make a decision later in the week.

Larkham also defended Munster’s position on allowing fly-half JJ Hanrahan and wing Darren Sweetnam to leave for French clubs. Hanrahan will join Clermont at the end of the season while Sweetnam has been released at his request and has signed for Ronan O’Gara at fellow title-chasers La Rochelle on a medical joker.

"We're definitely under budget constraints like everyone else in world rugby at the moment, we've got to find some money and we've got a budget to work towards.

"Equally, those guys are really in their prime, Their age is perfect. JJ had a number of offers and he chose Clermont because he felt it was best for furthering his career. Neither of those guys are going to cash in or retire. They're going to further their careers."