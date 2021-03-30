Munster confirm signing of 'highly sought after' South African to replace CJ Stander

The province also gave senior contracts for the academy quartet of Jack Daly, Josh Wycherley, Thomas Ahern and Jack Crowley
Munster head coach Johann Van Graan: 'Everyone is aware of the level of players we’re losing from the pack and Jason  (Jenkins( brings the required level of professionalism, physicality, and athleticism'.

Tue, 30 Mar, 2021 - 13:09
Simon Lewis and Joel Slattery

Munster have given contracts to four academy players, extended the contracts of two previous graduates and signed an overseas player.

On a busy day of deals for the province, former Blue Bulls forward Jason Jenkins has signed a one-year deal, moving from Toyota Verblitz in the Japanese Top League.

Jenkins’s signing is being presented as a replacement for CJ Stander, the Ireland back-rower who is set to retire at the end of this season.

The 25-year-old can play at lock or in the back row and lined out alongside last summer’s signing RG Snyman at the Bulls and was capped by the Springboks once, in 2018 against Wales.

“We’ve had to manage CJ’s recent news and look at what’s needed across our back row next season with Billy (Holland) who provides cover there also retiring at the end of June," coach Johann van Graan said.

“I’ve seen Jason’s progression through the South African ranks and while he was highly sought after, I am delighted he will be joining us this summer as I know he will make a great addition to the squad.

“Everyone is aware of the level of players we’re losing from the pack and Jason brings the required level of professionalism, physicality, and athleticism that we can draw on as he competes for his place next season.”

Academy quartet Jack Daly, Josh Wycherley, Thomas Ahern and Jack Crowley have also signed professional contracts with the province while Fineen Wycherley and Diarmuid Barron extended their deals with Johann van Graan's side.

Wycherley made 15 appearances this season before the former Bantry Bay man suffered an injury against the Scarlets in March.

Barron, a product of Cashel RFC and Rockwell College, has made seven senior appearances but has done enough to be rewarded with a new deal.

The four academy players have all featured in the PRO14 this season.

“We are delighted to bring through this next crop of talented players," Van Graan said.

"Throughout this season in particular we have seen where and how they all add value when taking their opportunities at Munster ‘A’ and senior level. It’s exciting to oversee their continued progression as this group of ambitious young players strive for success in the red jersey and commit their futures to Munster Rugby.”

Leinster v Munster - Guinness PRO14 Final

Munster to make decision on Peter O’Mahony's fitness 'later in the week' ahead of Toulouse clash

