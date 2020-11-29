PBC Cup final hero Sean French in line for Munster debut

Prop Josh Wycherley makes his second start of the campaign while Thomas Ahern and Ben Healy are in the 23-man squad.
PBC Cup final hero Sean French in line for Munster debut

Sean French at Munster training in UL earlier this week. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Sun, 29 Nov, 2020 - 13:21
Joel Slattery

Jack Daly and Sean French are both in line to make their Munster debuts after they were named on the bench for Monday's clash with Zebre (Thomond Park,8.15pm).

French, who came to prominence when he scored all 11 points in Presentation Brothers College's 2017 Senior Schools Cup success, is one of five Academy players named in the matchday squad by Johann van Graan.

Prop Josh Wycherley makes his second start of the campaign while Thomas Ahern and Ben Healy are in the 23-man squad.

Van Graan made eight changes to the side that secured an away bonus point win against Glasgow last time out, including Chris Cloete, who returns from a neck injury to make his second start of the season.

Nick McCarthy makes his first start of the season at scrum-half with JJ Hanrahan returning to the number 10 jersey.

Billy Holland captains the side from the second row.

MUNSTER (v Zebre): Matt Gallagher; Calvin Nash, Dan Goggin, Damian de Allende, Darren Sweetnam; JJ Hanrahan, Nick McCarthy; Josh Wycherley, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland (c); Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Liam O’Connor, Keynan Knox, Thomas Ahern, Jack Daly, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Seán French.

 

More in this section

Billy Burns file photo Ireland confident Billy Burns can handle pressure of filling Johnny Sexton boots
Wales v England - Autumn Nations Cup - Parc y Scarlets Eddie's England put 'Psycho' shower moment behind them to defeat Wales
All Blacks honour Maradona, then crush Argentina All Blacks honour Maradona, then crush Argentina
Aaron Sexton comes up against Alan Flannery 7/11/2020

Ulster shuffle the pack as they look to keep winning streak alive

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up