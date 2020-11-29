PBC Cup final hero Sean French in line for Munster debut

Jack Daly and Sean French are both in line to make their Munster debuts after they were named on the bench for Monday's clash with Zebre (Thomond Park,8.15pm).

French, who came to prominence when he scored all 11 points in Presentation Brothers College's 2017 Senior Schools Cup success, is one of five Academy players named in the matchday squad by Johann van Graan.

Prop Josh Wycherley makes his second start of the campaign while Thomas Ahern and Ben Healy are in the 23-man squad.

Van Graan made eight changes to the side that secured an away bonus point win against Glasgow last time out, including Chris Cloete, who returns from a neck injury to make his second start of the season.

Nick McCarthy makes his first start of the season at scrum-half with JJ Hanrahan returning to the number 10 jersey.

Billy Holland captains the side from the second row.

MUNSTER (v Zebre): Matt Gallagher; Calvin Nash, Dan Goggin, Damian de Allende, Darren Sweetnam; JJ Hanrahan, Nick McCarthy; Josh Wycherley, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland (c); Jack O’Donoghue, Chris Cloete, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Liam O’Connor, Keynan Knox, Thomas Ahern, Jack Daly, Craig Casey, Ben Healy, Seán French.