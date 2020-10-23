Fresh faces can drive Ireland to Six Nations title, Mike Catt says

Ireland are backing their quartet of debutants to kickstart the national team in its quest for the 2020 Guinness Six Nations against Italy in Dublin on Saturday.

To regain the title lost to England in 2019, Andy Farrell’s side need the maximum five match points from both their remaining games in the rescheduled championship, which was brought to halt by the Covid-19 pandemic in early March. They play winless Italy on Saturday and then face France in Paris seven days later.

Head coach Farrell will throw an uncapped Leinster quartet into the fray against the Azzurri with openside flanker Will Connors and left wing Hugo Keenan earning their first Test appearances in the starting line-up and loosehead prop Ed Byrne and scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park hoping to get into the action from off the bench.

Ireland attack coach Mike Catt rates them all highly and wants them to be at the forefront of the side’s assault on the necessary four-try bonus point that will send them to the top of the table with a full round of games to follow next weekend.

“For us, these young guys coming in, these first cappers, these are the ones that are going to drive this team as well,” Catt said on Friday following a captain’s run training session at Aviva Stadium.

“All of them have settled in very well, in an environment where they can come in and be themselves. Andy's very much created that and really drives that side of it.

All the players are there on form. Hugo has this unselfish want to chase the ball, his kick-chase, he's unbelievably quick, unbelievably fit, and he's settled in very, very well.

So I see huge things for him, he's got a huge future.

“And very excited about Jamo as well, the way we want to play at nine, he's exceptionally quick to every breakdown, and he gets the ball away and gets good width on the pass as well.

“Will and Ed have obviously played very well for Leinster. Will's been that amazing chop tackler that's given blokes around him the opportunity to get on that ball, and again his work-rate is relentless.” Catt believes there is much more to come from Connors than his prodigious work ethic in defence.

“I think Will's very underrated in terms of his handling ability, it's never really been used with the Leinster way. Again he's exceptionally quick into breakdowns, not just defensively, attacking-wise too. And he's got a real understanding of the game.

“He's a good ball carrier who generates quick ball pretty much every time he carries, with his low steps and his drive through the tackle. So for us we don't just see him as a chop tackler, we see him as he fits into the way we want the game to be played. And he's been exceptional for Leinster at that.”

Now all those attributes have to emerge in an Ireland jersey and Catt said: “That’s the exciting part of it. How quickly as coaches can we get these players to gel and that’s the challenge we’ve had.

“What we’ve seen, what we’ve done and how we’ve implemented it and how the players have jumped on board has been very impressive. It is all about the performance, we are under no illusion that it is just about the performance so it’s going to be tough, Italian teams are tough, they are big physical guys that have scored some very good tries.

"I think we really want to see a want from every single player, and what it really means to wear that Ireland jersey.

I think it’s huge, the privilege they’ve got to put that jersey on, especially in the circumstances.