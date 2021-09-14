No winner for Gordon Elliott on his return to horse racing

The leading Irish trainer was banned for 12 months, with half of that punishment suspended, after an image of him sitting on a dead horse was widely circulated on social media in March.
Trainer Gordon Elliott (right) speaks with jockey Declan McDonogh prior to the start of the Donate To The Coast To The Curragh Cycle In Honour Of Pat Smullen Handicap at Punchestown

Tue, 14 Sep, 2021 - 15:38
Tommy Lyons

Gordon Elliott’s return as the licenced trainer at Cullentra House Stables began on a quiet note as his first runner, Oh Purple Reign, failed to figure in the Donate To The Coast To The Curragh Cycle In Honour Of Pat Smullen Handicap at Punchestown.

Elliott’s sole runner at the meeting, a last-time-out winner for Cullentra’s temporary licence holder Denise Foster, was well backed, into 9-2, but trailed in 12th of the 14 runners.

Elliott was also ordered to pay costs of €15,000 - with the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board stating the punishment reflected "the seriousness of the offence and the damage to the Irish racing industry" after the image provoked huge public outcry.

After serving a ban of six months, during which time Foster took temporary control of Cullentra stables, Elliott was free to begin making entries again from last Thursday - initially making five for Punchestown's Flat fixture.

But he declared only two runners - and with third reserve Alice Kitty failing to make the cut in race six, his solitary representative on Tuesday's card was recent winner Oh Purple Reign in the Donate To The Coast To The Curragh Cycle In Honour Of Pat Smullen Handicap.

Ridden by Declan McDonogh, the four-year-old was the 9-2 second-favourite to follow up his Gowran Park victory of 13 days earlier, but was struggling towards the rear turning for home and ultimately beat just two rivals in 12th place behind 14-1 winner Khafaaq.

Elliott, who was in attendance at Punchestown, is set to saddle four runners on Wednesday's National Hunt card at Sligo.

He said: "It's great to be back racing and seeing faces that I haven't seen in a long time.

"I would have obviously preferred if the horse ran a bit better, but it's nice to be back.

"I have really missed coming racing over the last few months, so I'm looking forward to getting back into that routine again."

The Co Meath trainer has a number of stronger entries on the National Hunt cards tomorrow at Sligo and on Friday at Downpatrick and will, no doubt, be back amongst the winners in the coming days.

Gordon Elliott 11/3/2020

Punchestown chiefs unsure if Gordon Elliott will be present on his landmark day

