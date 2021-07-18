Cork jockey Shane Fitzgerald star of the show with spectacular 1436/1 treble at Tipperary

Shane Fitzgerald rode his first treble as a professional jockey at Tipperary. Photo: Healy Racing

Sun, 18 Jul, 2021 - 21:16

Cork claimer Shane Fitzgerald proved the hero on Sunday’s all-chase card in Tipperary, completing a spectacular 1436/1 treble.

The Kanturk man kicked off on board 12/1 shot Avec Espor, a welcome winner for the O’Brien brothers, Val and Shea, in a division of the Adare Manor Opportunity Handicap Chase, the eight-year-old bolting-up by 19 lengths. He followed-up on I’m Not Alone, trained for J P McManus by Conor O’Dwyer, in the second division of the same race, the 16/1 shot proving too strong for Pat Coyne

Fitzgerald rounded off a day he’ll never forget on board Joseph O’Brien’s Forged In Fire, in the colours of Gigginstown House Stud, in the Packie Downey Memorial rated Novice Chase.

Henry de Bromhead started the day well, winning the opening mares beginners chase with 8/15 favourite Havingagoodtime, first leg of a double for Darragh O’Keeffe, also successful on the well-backed, Paddy Griffin-trained Hungry Tiger in the Jim Ryan Racecourse services Handicap Chase. 

De Bromhead also won the Tipperary Racecourse Beginners Chase, not with disappointing favourite Fusain, but with the Sean Flanagan-ridden The Cathal Don (8/1).

The featured Tipperary Town Plate Handicap Chase saw Denis Hogan’s Funky Dady (13/2) overhaul long-time leader Ya Boy Ya to triumph by four and a quarter lengths, with de Bromhead’s favourite Popong back in third.

“I’ve won on him three times and been placed a few times and I knew the ground would suit him today,” said winning rider Shane Mulcahy, “If he’s okay in the morning, Galway could be a possibility for him.”

*The meeting was marred by leg injuries sustained by Kevin Brouder in a crashing fall from Alpine Cobra in the rated novice chase. He was removed to hospital for observation and x-rays.

