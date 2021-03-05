Gordon Elliott timeline: How the week unfolded...

SATURDAY

7.29pm: In a tweet, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) reveals they are aware of an image circulating on social media and the matter is under investigation.

11.17pm: Gordon Elliott issues a brief statement on the image via Twitter. “I’m aware of a photo in circulation on social media. The IHRB. have been in contact with me regarding this photo and I will be cooperating fully with their investigation,” the social media post reads.

SUNDAY

10:20pm: After a day of speculation, Elliott issues a statement admitting a picture of him sitting on a dead horse on his gallops was genuine.

“I apologise profoundly for any offence that this photo has caused and can categorically state that the welfare of each and every horse under my care is paramount and has been central to the success that we have enjoyed here at Cullentra,” part of the statement reads. “To the racing community, to anyone who has worked with and loves horses and to anyone offended by this image I cannot apologise enough.”

MONDAY

9:24am: Betfair announce they will no longer be continuing their association with Elliott in the wake of the release of the image.

“While we recognise that Gordon deeply regrets and apologised unreservedly for his poor judgement his actions are completely at odds with the values of the Betfair brand and that of our employees,” the leading bookmaker says in a statement. “With that in mind, we have decided to discontinue our association with Gordon with immediate effect.”

10.05am: Former Grand National and Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning jockey Mick Fitzgerald reveals his horror at the image on Sky Sports. “It’s making me quite emotional because these horses have given me a life that I’m privileged to have. It just makes me feel really sad.

“I’ve been in situations where horses that I have looked after and ridden have unfortunately paid the ultimate sacrifice in our sport, and the care and attention they get right to the end — we have to emphasise to everyone watching that people care for these horses.”

11.38am: Leading owners Cheveley Park Stud says they are “horrified” and dismayed.

“However, we will await the official outcome of the investigation by the IHRB, which we trust will be swift, before making any further comment/decisions.”

11.48am: Gigginstown House Stud owner Michael O’Leary vows to maintain his support for Elliott, describing the photograph as “unacceptable”, but accepting the trainer’s “sincere, profound, and unreserved apology”.

“We have always found that animal welfare comes first, second and third at Cullentra.

“We all make mistakes, and what is important is that we learn from them and ensure we do not repeat them.”

12.31pm: The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) releases a statement saying it is “considering its own regulatory options”, on the controversy, saying it is “appalled” by the image.

“On behalf of all horse lovers, we say loudly that British horseracing finds this totally unacceptable,” their statement says.

1.10pm: Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) says it “unreservedly condemns the disturbing photograph.

“This image does not reflect the care, attention and respect that race horses receive, and does a disservice to the thousands of people who look after their horses on a daily basis.”

7:23pm: The BHA reveals Elliott will not be permitted to have runners in Britain until the conclusion of an IHRB investigation.

“The British Horseracing Authority will not allow the Irish trainer Gordon Elliott to race horses in Britain whilst the Irish authorities investigate an image that appeared on social media over the weekend,” the statement read.

The trainer admitted the photo was genuine and apologised for his actions.

“The BHA, which regulates racing in Britain, will use powers under its own rules to refuse to allow horses trained by Mr Elliott to race in Britain pending consideration of the outcome of the Irish investigation.

“The action taken by the BHA recognises that Mr Elliott is licensed in Ireland, whose regulatory body, the IHRB, is carrying out its own investigation.

“However, Mr Elliott has entered horses to race in Britain, from which point the British rules of racing apply to him.”

“The decision to refuse to allow horses trained by Mr Elliott to run in Britain is therefore an interim decision which the BHA regards as proportionate in these circumstances.”

TUESDAY

8.36am: In a Twitter post, the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board (IHRB) reveals “they are aware of further social media content circulating and the matter is under investigation”.

11.02am: Irish amateur jockey Rob James apologises for his “wholly inappropriate and disrespectful” actions after a video of him sitting on a dead horse was posted on social media. James, who rode the Elliott-trained Milan Native to victory at the Cheltenham Festival last year, says he is “heartbroken by the damage” caused by the video.

11.11am: Gigginstown House Stud announce Elliott-trained Tiger Roll will not bid for a third victory in the Randox Grand National at Aintree next month due to what they feel is a “patently unfair” rating.

12.55pm: In another tweet, the IHRB reveals the case against Elliott will be heard on Friday. “The Referrals Committee of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board is scheduled to convene on Friday 5th March to hear evidence and consider an investigation relating to Mr Gordon Elliott (Trainer),” the update reads.

1.08pm: In a body-blow to Elliott, leading owners Cheveley Park Stud reveal they have removed all eight horses they have in training with the Meath man. Leading Champion Bumper contender Sir Gerhard, Classic Getaway, and Grangeclare West join Willie Mullins, with Ballyadam, Malone Road, Troumph Hurdle hopeful Quilixios and Guily Billy accompanying Marsh Novices’ Chase favourite Envoi Allen to Henry De Bromhead.

4.29pm: In a statement, the Irish Racehorse Trainers Association (IRTA) “utterly condemns the image that emerged over the weekend. As one of our most prominent and successful members, Gordon has a duty of care to his horses and this great sport but he has let down both himself and horse racing. However, we acknowledge his apology and recognise what is a very difficult time for him both professionally and personally”.

9.27pm: Prominent owners Noel and Valerie Moran’s company eCOMM Merchant Solutions has terminated its contract as Elliott’s yard sponsor. However, a day later Noel Moran dismissed rumours that their horses — which include Triumph Hurdle favourite Zanahiyr — have been removed from Elliott’s yard.

WEDNESDAY

The pressure eases a little as leading industry figures such as Ted Walsh and owner Philip Reynolds offer qualified support for the beleaguered 43-year-old.

THURSDAY

Another quiet news day as Elliott prepares to face the music at his IHRB hearing.

FRIDAY

9:30am: The hearing to decide Elliott’s fate begins.

5.33pm: The IHRB referrals committee issue their verdict, handing Elliott a 12-month ban, with the last six months suspended.

Members of the media at the headquarters of the Irish Horse Racing Regulatory Board at the Curragh this morning, waiting for the appearance of trainer, Gordon Elliott. Picture: Colin Keegan

In addition to the suspension, Elliott is also ordered to pay costs of €15,000.

In considering sanctions, it says “the committee recognises that the sanction must be arrived at taking into account all of the circumstances, and the aggravating and mitigating factors including Mr Elliott’s personal circumstances, in order to achieve a proportionate result”.

Among the matters considered was the fact “outrage has been expressed by the racing and non-racing public that a horse, albeit deceased, could be treated in this manner”.

The IHRB says Elliott had “expressed what we believe to be a genuine remorse and accepts that he is unlikely to forget this episode in his life”, with the committee adding it believed he “genuinely accepts that he was extraordinarily foolish to participate in the way he did”.

The referrals committee also says in its view “there is also a sinister aspect to this case. The committee are satisfied that the publication of this photograph is part of a concerted attack on Mr Elliott, the full circumstances of which are unknown”

6:01pm: In a statement, Elliott reveals he will not appeal the decision and says he has “a long road ahead of me but I will serve my time and then build back better.

I will carry the burden of my transgressions for the rest of my career. I will never again disrespect a horse, living or dead, and I will not tolerate it in others.