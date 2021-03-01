Black Tears enters Mares Hurdle equation as Gordon Elliott completes Punchestown four-timer

Away from the cloud of controversy which hangs over him, Gordon Elliott completed a 122/1 four-timer in Punchestown, highlighted by the victory of hot-pot Black Tears in the Grade 3 Quevega Mares Hurdle, also the first leg of a treble for stable-jockey Jack Kennedy.

Following the late withdrawal of Great White Shark, Black Tears was sent off at 2/5 and duly delivered, sweeping past The Getaway Star before the final flight and going away to score by five lengths.

Jack Kennedy stated: “It was very straight-forward. She jumped and travelled great and picked off the leader easily.

“She idled a bit up the straight but won well.”

Black Tears is now likely to return to Cheltenham, where she was second in the Coral Cup last year, for the Grade 1 Close Brothers Mares Hurdle.

Papal Lodge, the 4/5 favourite, opened his account for Elliott and Kennedy in the first division of the Punchestown Festival Of A Different Colour, mastering front-running market rival Mahons Glory to record an emphatic win.

“He seemed to be the best horse in the race and I kept it simple,” said Kennedy.

“He did it well and, if he keeps improving, there should be more to come from him.”

Cullentra struck again in the second division of this event as first reserve Coach Carter (16/1) came from off the pace under Kennedy to beat James Fort and Golf Marin in the style of a potentially useful hurdling recruit.

Kennedy said: “He’s a nice horse and picked up well turning across the bottom. He did it very well and, hopefully, he’ll keep winning.”

The Elliott four-timer was completed when newcomer Mighty Potter (Jamie Codd) justified 15/8 favouritism in the four-year-old bumper, scoring smoothly by five lengths from Wild Hunt.

Codd enthused: “That was brilliant! He’s the first of our stores, bought last year, to run. His work has been very good and that was a good display. I’m not sure if he’ll run again or be put away to go hurdling next season.”

The Philip Fenton-trained Atlantic Shore, an accomplished chaser over the winter, broke his duck over hurdles when landing the Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle (Qualifier) .

Back at the scene of his recent Amateur Grand National triumph, the eight-year-old reverted to the smaller obstacle in style, staying on dourly in the closing stages to see off Sassy Yet Classy by a length and a half, with favourite Milliner in third.

Winning rider Brian Hayes suggested: “He never travelled so well,” while trainer Fenton explained,:He’s a bit moody, but he ran a bit sweeter today. Hopefully, we can keep him in this frame of mind.”

He added: “The Leinster National in Naas on Sunday week is the plan for him and, if things go well, we might look at the Irish National after that, once we get a drop of rain.”

The other maiden hurdles produced shocks, Martin Brassil’s debutant Panda Boy (Ricky Doyle) proving a 33/1 winner of the two-and-a-half mile event while 50/1 northern raider Stockdale (Jonathan Moore) won the mares’ contest, holding the late surge of Merry Doyenne by a neck, with the Elliott-trained odds-on favourite Humble Glory in third.