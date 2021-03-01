Betfair cut ties with Elliott over photograph

Bookmaking giants, Betfair, have this morning cut ties with their ambassador Gordon Elliott as the fallout intensifies from the publication of a photograph which captured the trainer sitting on a dead horse.

The Grand National winning trainer issued a lengthy statement last night confirming that the photograph was real and apologised for his actions. He said that the image was taken 'some time ago' after one of his horses had suffered a heart attack on the gallops. He explained: "I was standing over the horse waiting to help with the removal of the body, in the course of which, to my memory I received a call and, without thinking, I sat down to take it. Hearing a shout from one of my team, I gestured to wait until I was finished."