Betfair cut ties with Elliott over photograph
Mon, 01 Mar, 2021 - 10:00
Colm O’Connor

Bookmaking giants, Betfair, have this morning cut ties with their ambassador Gordon Elliott as the fallout intensifies from the publication of a photograph which captured the trainer sitting on a dead horse.

The Grand National winning trainer issued a lengthy statement last night confirming that the photograph was real and apologised for his actions. He said that the image was taken 'some time ago' after one of his horses had suffered a heart attack on the gallops. He explained:  "I was standing over the horse waiting to help with the removal of the body, in the course of which, to my memory I received a call and, without thinking, I sat down to take it. Hearing a shout from one of my team, I gestured to wait until I was finished."

Earlier this morning Betfair released a statement saying: "While we recognise that Gordon deeply regrets and apologised unreservedly for his poor judgement his actions are completely at odds with the values of the Betfair brand and that of our employees. With that in mind, we have decided to discontinue our association with Gordon with immediate effect."

An IHRB spokesman said on Sunday: "The investigation is ongoing and will be dealt with as quickly as possible" while the British Horseracing Authority described the picture as a "shocking image"

The World Horse Welfare charity said: "The photograph is abhorrent. We await the decision of the IHRB inquiry. We believe the trainer has apologised and an investigation is ongoing."

