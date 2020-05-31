‘Complacency’ biggest challenge for racing warns senior medical officer Dr Pugh

"Complacency" racing’s biggest challenge, warns medic Pugh

The Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s senior medical officer Dr Jennifer Pugh admits “complacency” is the biggest challenge as the sport plots a return to action in Ireland next week.

Dr Pugh is overseeing a mammoth project ahead of a June 8 behind-closed-doors restart at Naas.

Horse Racing Ireland (HRI) compiled a 77-page protocol document, which outlines the new requirements, and Dr Pugh agrees there can be no relaxation or easing of those guidelines.

“Complacency,” she replied when asked about her biggest concern around the challenges ahead.

“But the same could be said in general throughout Ireland as restrictions continue to lift. The message is to keep the focus on our own roadmap and observe all the advice in terms of hand hygiene, social distancing, and so on. The fear is that we take our eye off the ball at any stage.”

HRI commenced its online health screening system over the weekend which will build up a database of all those who are attending meetings in the months ahead.

Dr Pugh explained: “The objective from the outset was to make this system as user-friendly as possible. It is a very straightforward series of baseline questions which anyone planning on attending will have to complete to allow us to decide on their suitability to attend.

“There might be some issues that need clarification, say for example someone who is living with someone working in a hospital or a care facility. But otherwise, it is extremely straightforward. Once we have that baseline information it will just be a case of topping up on that then for any future attendances.”

That information is then reviewed by Dr Pugh and her team who decide if the individual is clear to attend or if further information is required. That detailed form is a once off though personnel will be required to answer a series of questions (via an app) 24 hours in advance of each individual meeting.

Thermal cameras will also be in place at entrance points of each course and entry will be refused if an elevated temperature is recorded.

“The biggest restriction impact will be felt by the owners and those over 70. We have pared attendances down to the very minimum number of people required for racing. In terms of the over 70s, that is government policy. Our hands are tied in this regard but this is a moving piece, gradually things will lift, and then more and more people will return in the months ahead.”

She continued: “The jockeys will have no showers, no changing rooms, no hot food. Ironically a few months ago these would be all issues that would have been high on my agenda in terms of their health and welfare.

“So jockeys will now be getting changed in overflow areas, inside spaces around the racecourse that are now empty because of the restrictions. Jockeys will have specific little stations set aside for them and from there they will progress to the weigh room, entering through a one-way system, and spending as little time inside as possible.

“For the brief time they are inside, jockeys will wear a face mask — and they will do the same when they are in the parade ring. But they will not be required to wear a mask when they are racing. Between races the jockeys and everyone else will be encouraged to remain outside, while observing social distance.”

The biggest challenge for Dr Pugh relates to the stall handlers as the nature of their job often requires close proximity with one another. However, she is confident with the measures which they have in place .

“The key thing, in this case, is interactions are brief and crucially all of this is happening outside in the fresh air as opposed to being indoors.

“Some courses naturally lend themselves to social distancing. Racecourse buy-in has been very good and they are fully behind us. Any personnel who will be working in an enclosed space will wear a face mask. They will also observe social distancing and we are also ensuring good ventilation in any of those indoor areas.

“Security staff will also wear face masks, indeed the option is there for anyone who wants to wear them, to wear them,” added Dr Pugh.