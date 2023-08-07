Nick Griggs: 'I feel a lot stronger, a lot quicker, more confident'

This time, things are different. This time, everyone will see Nick Griggs coming. At this week’s European U-20 Championships in Jerusalem, the 18-year-old from Tyrone will start favourite for the men’s 3000m, a far cry from the last edition in 2021, when Griggs shot from anonymity to the top of the medal rostrum, igniting hopes he could become the next star of Irish middle-distance running.

Ahead of that event in Tallinn, Estonia, Griggs and his father had a Zoom call with Matt Lockett, Athletics Ireland’s National Endurance Coordinator, and Lockett was pragmatic in his outlook. “He said in this time, two years, we can be fighting for a medal,’” recalls Griggs. “We came off the call and I said to Dad, ‘I’m going to medal this year.’ And obviously I went and won.’”

Griggs was the youngest in the field then, but the way he won gold, with a scintillating last 100m, marked him out as a future star. The following March, he set a European U-20 indoor mile record of 3:56.40 before going on to finish ninth at the World U-20 Championships in Colombia over 3000m. The progress continued this year, Griggs clocking the fastest times in history by an Irish U-20 at 1500m (3:36.09), the mile (3:55.73), 3000m (7:53.24) and 5000m (13:36.47).

At this week’s European U-20s, he’s now a marked man. Griggs will line up in the 3000m heats this morning, with the final scheduled for Wednesday evening. “This year will be a lot different,” he says. “There’ll be a lot of pressure on me but, again, you can’t let that get to you. I’ll go in there, do the best I can, and hopefully get the win.”

Much has changed since 2021. Back then, Griggs was coached by Barrie Holmes at Mid Ulster AC who, following Griggs’ gold, did something that’s rare in Irish coaching – he recognised his own limitations and passed Griggs to someone better equipped to take him to the next level. Holmes emailed Mark Kirk, who guides a slew of high-level middle-distance runners in Belfast.

Kirk admitted it was “a hard thing to say no to” and he has steered Griggs with a steady hand, building his workload in a sustainable manner, the 18-year-old now running 65 miles a week.

“You could say, ‘he’s a talent, let’s get him doing X, Y and Z and running 80 miles a week, but I’m trying to do things gradually,” Kirk said after taking over. “There’s a lot of responsibility; I really want to do right for him, to make sure he progresses well and fulfils his potential.”

At last December’s European Cross Country, Griggs powered away from the U-20 field in the last 400m but, on the downhill run to the finish, he stumbled after looking behind – which cost him gold. Still, it was proof of the progress he’s made. “I’m feeling in a lot better position than last year, mentally and physically. I’ve not changed much. It’s not like I’m doing anything outstanding (in training); it was just consistent throughout the year.”

Griggs will make his senior international debut at the World Championships in Budapest later this month, having secured a place in the 1500m via his world ranking. Having recently finished school, he plans to take a year out and train full-time then until the Paris Olympics.

Working with agent Ricky Simms, the Donegal man who managed Usain Bolt and Mo Farah, he signed a professional contract with Puma which will cover his costs on the road there. “Next year is hopefully when I’ll see the real big jumps and hopefully I can run some really quick times because I’ll be ramping up the training,” says Griggs. “Compared to a year ago, I feel a lot stronger, a lot quicker, more confident.”

All of which will make him a tough riddle for his rivals to solve in Wednesday’s final.