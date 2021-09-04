Kellie Harrington turns down pro offers to stay amateur: 'It's not always about money'

The IABA have welcomed Kellie Harrington's decision to stay in amateur boxing and shun the pro ranks.

The Olympic gold medallist will aim to defend her title at the Paris 2024 Games, saying "it's not always about money".

"I've made the decision, I'm going to stay amateur," Harrington told Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show. "It's not always about money."

"That's what people are saying - 'You can make a fortune out of this, you can go for this fight, you can go for that fight' and what have you. I just want to be amateur," she said.

"I'm very happy. I'm supported by Sport Ireland and I have a great team with the set-up."

When asked about people telling her she could have half a million earned by next year, Harrington said: "But then they'll have half of my half a million.

"Less stress, more success."

The IABA said their high-performance team had worked in tandem with Sport Ireland in the weeks since the Tokyo Games to create a pathway to help Harrington remain amateur.

“All of us at the IABA are thrilled that Kellie is staying in our High-Performance unit for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games cycle,” said IABA CEO Fergal Carruth.

“Kellie has been an inspiration for people across the country this summer, and we are delighted to have worked hand-in-hand with Sport Ireland to ensure that we could design a programme that worked effectively for Kellie to continue to achieve her goals.

“Her announcement demonstrates clearly Kellie’s commitment to the sport of boxing and her confidence in the IABA High-Performance Unit.

“We are extremely proud of our programme, and we are excited to see what Kellie can do over the coming years with the support of the IABA and Sport Ireland.”