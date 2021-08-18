Japanese Grand Prix cancelled due to ‘ongoing complexities’ of Covid pandemic

It is the second year in a row that the race has not taken place because of the Covid-19 pandemic
The 2021 Japanese Grand Prix will not take place as scheduled (Tim Goode/PA)

Wed, 18 Aug, 2021 - 09:06
PA

The 2021 Japanese Grand Prix has been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus situation in the country.

The Suzuka race was set for October 10, following the successful staging of the Olympic Games in Tokyo, but will now not take place following discussions with Formula One and the Japanese Government.

It is the second year in a row that the race has not taken place because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cancellation leaves the F1 calendar facing a further reshuffle after races in Australia, China, Canada, and Singapore were all called off this season. The Turkish Grand Prix was initially cancelled but later reinstated.

An F1 statement read: “Following ongoing discussions with the promoter and authorities in Japan the decision has been taken by the Japanese Government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country.

“Formula One is now working on the details of the revised calendar and will announce the final details in the coming weeks.

“Formula One has proven this year, and in 2020, that we can adapt and find solutions to the ongoing uncertainties and is excited by the level of interest in locations to host Formula One events this year and beyond.”

The season continues with the Belgian Grand Prix on August 29.

Japanese Grand Prix cancelled due to ‘ongoing complexities’ of Covid pandemic

