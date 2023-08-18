Campbell’s ‘game in good shape’ ahead of Close

South of Ireland champion, Colm Campbell, will look to add his name to the history books on Sunday as he battles it out for another major prize at the AIG Irish Men’s Amateur Close.

The two-time Flogas Irish Amateur Open winner, who was crowned South champion at Lahinch on 30 July, is determined to keep the momentum ahead of this trip to Malone.

The 36-year-old has vast experience and after adding another huge championship just last month, before he represented Ireland at Home Internationals, he will be difficult to beat.

“It’s nice to be in a little bit of form, the South was one that I’ve been looking to chase,” said Campbell.

“The Close has switched from match play to stroke play this year but it’s nice coming into it with a little bit of form and the Homes was a good warm-up for it as well. So looking forward to it, it should be a good week.

“My game is in good shape and I'm hitting the ball well tee to green and similar to what I said going down to Lahinch, if I can get the putter going I will never be too far away, so that’s what I'm hoping for.

“If I can play the way I played last week (at Home Internationals) and Lahinch, then come next Sunday hopefully I won't be too far away, if I get the putter going.”

132 competitors will look to challenge last year’s winner, Quentin Carew, for his title as they compete over 36 holes of stroke play across the first two days with a cut being made after the second round. The qualifying players will battle it out on the last day over 36 more holes.

Campbell will tee off at 2.40pm alongside Jack McDonnell (Forrest Little) and James Fox (Portmarnock) and will hope his course knowledge pays off.

The Warrenpoint golfer has shown form in previous AIG Irish Men’s Close match play rounds but he will have to navigate through this year's new stroke play format in order to clinch the title.

“I did get to the semis one year in Seapoint. I lost to Pat Murray and then I lost in Ballybunion in the quarters, so I’ve had a couple of decent enough finishes,” said Campbell.

“I didn’t play last year but it's been match play for the few times that I have played, and I’ve done okay and obviously with winning the Irish Amateur Open stroke play it would be nice to try and add the Close to the collection as well, it would be nice to check off the two.

“Malone is about 30 minutes from me so I’m able to stay at home and in your own bed which is always a nice little bonus, you’re not having to stay elsewhere. It’s not a long commute from home to the course.

“Malone is a golf course that I know very well, really good golf course, tight, just the sort of parkland golf course that is always in good condition, greens are always super so it should really put up a good test, looking forward to that.”