R osslare may be in an Irish tourism hot spot but never think for one second that Rosslare Golf Club is a ‘holiday links’. This course is on the top of its game, in super condition, and promises some wonderful holes. It is traditionally the first venue on the hotly contested Top Golfer Tour – and it often makes the tour’s low-handicappers look like chumps – so it always demands your best. And the reason is simple: this low-lying links is all about subtlety and negotiating the hidden elements that spring up at you on many holes. Tight little gullies, unexpected rises and ridges, blind shots and sharp bunkering promise a day of unpredictability… and that’s before we talk about the lovely greens where going wide of the mark leaves devilishly difficult recovery shots.



It is not unlike North West in terms of that low-lying feel, but Rosslare is more out and back with holes facing in one of two directions, apart from two par-3s. I love a course that races away with you right from the start and Rosslare does that in spades, with holes 4 to 8 a sensational stretch of links holes over the best terrain, and holes 1 to 3 building the excitement. After the see-sawing par-5 8th you turn for home and then comes the Index 1 par-4 11th. The approach shot is blind, with a green sitting in a slight depression. You just might get lucky.