Shane Lowry ready to challenge Rory McIlroy for the Open's Claret jug

Staying out of Royal Liverpool’s bunkers and a step or two ahead of Rory McIlroy will be Shane Lowry’s mantra this week as he launches his bid for a second Claret Jug.

It is four years since Lowry reached the pinnacle and became Open champion at Royal Portrush on a golden Sunday evening when the stars aligned for the Irish hero on the Antrim coast.

Yet Lowry’s Open Championship story began in earnest five years before here on the Wirral at Hoylake when he claimed his first top 10 in a major championship, finishing tied for ninth as McIlroy claimed victory.

The pair were back at the scene yesterday morning and playing a second practice round of the week that finished just before the rain began to fall that would last the rest of the day, Lowry claiming the spoils between the friends over their 14-hole contest.

“If I finish ahead of him on Sunday then I shouldn’t be far away,” Lowry said with a chuckle. “It was nice to get out there early this morning… get out before the rain.”

There are clearly good vibes, both personal and historical, attached to Hoylake given this is where Fred Daly became the first Irish major champion in 1947, McIlroy followed 67 years later and also where Lowry kickstarted his Open love affair, though his recollections are not fully formed.

“I shot 65 round here on the Sunday, finished ninth, my first top 10 in a major. Decent memories. I didn’t really remember much about it to be honest, I remember the first three holes and the last, everything else is a bit of a blur.

“It didn’t really come back to me out there either. It’s a very flat golf course, it’s quite hard to see your way around here. I’ll play another few holes tomorrow and try to get to know it a little bit better again.”

Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy and Padraig Harrington during a practice round.

What both McIlroy and Lowry did recognise straight away was the penal nature of Royal Liverpool’s fairway bunkers.

“It's a very strategic golf course off the tee,” McIlroy said yesterday. “It's very, very well bunkered and you sort of have to -- that's I think the biggest challenge of this golf course, is avoiding those pot bunkers off the tee.”

Lowry concurred. “Just avoid the bunkers,” he said. “You can get aggressive out there but if you go in those bunkers they’re very penal. Everywhere. Even the greenside ones.

“I was just playing there (the 18th) and played my second shot thinking it was perfect and it’s in that bunker, you’ve got an awful lie, it’s up against the face and it’s just tricky.

“If you can plod your way around this golf course well I think you can do all right. I don’t think you can stand up and overpower this golf course personally.

“I think you’ll have to hit a lot of fairways and be in control of your ball. There is a lot of mid irons out here. A lot of laying back to 165-170 yards, leaving six, seven or eight (iron).

"Distance control needs to be spot on. Playing in wind and crosswinds I’d love all parts of my game….. I feel if I can drive the ball well and putt well I can do well around here.”

Lowry will return to the back nine today to put the final touches to his championship preparations, potentially playing with 22-year-old Irish amateur qualifier Alex Maguire.

Yet there are no illusions that past glories around this links track will lead to another good week for the Irish.

“I mean who knows? Just because there’s been a good past doesn’t mean we have any given right to do well. Look, I feel like I’m playing well, Rory is obviously playing well. The other lads are playing all right. You just hope someone gives a good challenge over the weekend.

“I’m not far away. I wouldn’t be too… I feel like my game is pretty good. I feel like I’ve been decent all year, there has been certain parts of my game that hasn’t been firing at certain times then I get one part of it back and something else goes a little bit off.

"I feel like if I can drive the ball well and putting like I’ve been over the last few weeks I think I can do all right this week.”

For Lowry that will mean staying ahead of world number two and newly-minted Scottish Open champion McIlroy, whose own mission is to end a now-nine-year majors drought.

“You only get four chances a year and the top of world golf is so strong at the moment,” the Clara golfer said.

“Like I keep saying, you don’t have any god given right to go out there and win or do well. It’s a battle day in day out for professional golfers. That’s what it is.

“Rory has been consistently one of the best players in the world for 12 or 14 years. Since he won here in 2014, he’s done everything in the game there is to do twice apart from win a major.

“He’s come so close. I was sure he was going to win that US Open this year, I was happy to hear he didn’t take it too hard and he was happy with the way he played and what he did.

"He’s probably up there in the top two or three people to beat this week. People like me would have our eyes on those guys and think if we can finish ahead of those guys then we will do all right.”