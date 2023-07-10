Lahinch will host Walker Cup for the first time

 Jon Rahm of Spain at Lahinch in 2019

Mon, 10 Jul, 2023 - 17:07

Lahinch Golf Club will host the Walker Cup for the first time after being awarded the event for 2026.

The links course on the north-west coast of County Clare, where Jon Rahm won the Irish Open four years ago, is next in line after St Andrews this year and Cypress Point in 2025 and will host the biennial competition a year early to avoid the World Amateur Team Championships in 2027.

"Lahinch is widely regarded as being one of the finest links courses in Ireland and so there will be great excitement at the prospect of the Walker Cup being played there for the very first time," said Phil Anderton, chief development officer at The R&A.

