Lahinch will host Walker Cup for the first time

Lahinch Golf Club will host the Walker Cup for the first time after being awarded the event for 2026.
The links course on the north-west coast of County Clare, where Jon Rahm won the Irish Open four years ago, is next in line after St Andrews this year and Cypress Point in 2025 and will host the biennial competition a year early to avoid the World Amateur Team Championships in 2027.
We are honoured to be confirmed as the host club for the 2026 Walker Cup.— Lahinch Golf Club (@LahinchGolfClub) July 10, 2023
"Lahinch is widely regarded as being one of the finest links courses in Ireland and so there will be great excitement at the prospect of the Walker Cup being played there for the very first time," said Phil Anderton, chief development officer at The R&A.