Cork golfer John Murphy to take a break from the game 'to get the hunger back'

Irish golfer John Murphy has announced he is taking a break from the sport in an attempt to 'get the hunger back to play and compete'.

In a post on Instagram, the Corkman said he had recently come to regard golf as more of a job than a passion.

"Ever since I started playing the game, all I ever wanted to do was be a professional golfer and play amongst the best golfers in the world. Whilst I'm grateful for the life that I live and the way we are treated on tour, with this has come a lot of added stresses and demands.

"Over recent months, golf has started to feel like a job for me when it's always felt like a passion. I have lost the sense of enthusiasm I have always had for the game and this, in turn has taken away from my enjoyment of playing.

"Striving for perfection and often doing things because I feel I should has made me lose sight of what has gotten me here in the first place.

"After recent struggles, I've decided to withdraw from the next couple of events to take some time away and get the hunger back to play and compete.

"Thank you to everybody who has reached out in support, it doesn't go unnoticed."