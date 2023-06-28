Justin Rose sees healthy turnover in European Ryder Cup team

Ryder Cup winner Justin Rose admits he is more hopeful for the transition of new players into Luke Donald's team than he was a year ago.

Europe are seeking to regain the trophy at the Marco Simeone Golf and Country Club in Rome in September and while the team will have some familiar names - most likely Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood - there will be some rookies on debut.

The fall-out from the LIV Golf breakaway, ruling out the likes of Sergio Garcia, for one, this year has maybe helped accelerate the turnover as players like Germany's Yannick Paul, Poland's Adrian Meronk and Frenchman Victor Perez push for inclusion for the first time.

"I'm hopeful for the transition (more) than I would've been a year ago," said Rose, ahead of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Nick Faldo and being held at The Belfry this week.

"I like the way the team is shaping up so, so far, so good.

"I think we're now coming into that last few months of a really important time. I think the European team looks to have a really strong base."

Europe's qualification criteria will see three players qualify automatically from the European Points List (currently Rahm, McIlroy and Paul), three from World Points List (Hovland, Hatton and Fitzpatrick) with Donald then selecting six captain's picks.

That is where the likes of Fleetwood, former Open champion Shane Lowry and even Rose himself would likely come in if they do not qualify by right.

"At the moment (we) have had some players transition out and some players possibly unavailable," added Rose.

"I think you need to see that healthy turnover in any team and I think to have any successful team, if you look back at it, it comes from a blend of characters and a blend of youth and experience.

"I think some of the stalwart players are in good form. People who have played a couple of Ryder Cups now and look to be in good form now.

"The likes of Tyrrell and Tommy and obviously we've got some superstars in the team as well, Viktor I think as well is playing unbelievable golf.

"We've got Rahm, and Rory clearly leads in the team, myself beginning to play some really good golf and of course there are others in the team are very strong.

"I think there is probably four or five spots very much up for grabs, which I think is really healthy."