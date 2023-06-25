Final round disappointment for Leona Maguire and Stephanie Meadow at Baltusrol

On a soggy Sunday in New Jersey, Irish hopes of a breakthrough women’s major championship dripped away at Baltusrol.

Third-round leader Leona Maguire of Cavan, and longtime friend Stephanie Meadow, who hails from Jordanstown, Co Antrim, and holds membership at the famed Royal Portrush, failed to ignite any sparks in the final grouping as a wave of charging chasers overtook them in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Ruoning Yin of China came away the victor at 8-under par, one shot ahead of Japan’s Yuka Saso and two ahead of a quintet at 6-under including Meadow.

Maguire’s steady fairways-and-greens form that had carried her to eight consecutive rounds in the 60s and a second LPGA win last week in Michigan wasn’t in her bag Sunday, as three bogeys in 11 holes left her adrift on Baltusrol’s vaunted Lower Course as others pushed toward the finish.

Meadow, meanwhile, couldn’t gain any forward momentum to try to win for the first time in eight years on the LPGA Tour. Meadow birdied the 17th to send her to the par-5 18th at 6-under and just a shot off the lead, but China’s Rouning Yin birdied in front of her to set the mark at 8-under par.

Japan’s Yuka Saso made a spectacular up-and-down from the back left greenside bunker to make birdie and post the clubhouse lead at 7-under as Yin was playing the last. But Yin wedged it to 10 feet and sank the birdie putt to take the lead.

Waiting in the fairway behind her, Meadow needed eagle to tie. Under that pressure, the 31-year-old from Jordanstown topped her fairway wood and it was lucky to skip twice across the pond and settle in the rough. Recovering from that shot, her wedge that needed to hole-out to force a playoff was tracking toward the cup but stopped 8 feet short to leave Yin the champion.

Stephanie Meadow tees off on the first hole during the final round of the Women's PGA Championship. Picture: Seth Wenig/AP

Meadow shot 1-under 70 Sunday and matched her career best in a major, tying for third with Carlota Ciganda of Spain, Anna Norqvist of Sweden, Xiyu Lin of China and Megan Khang of the US at 6-under. Meadow also tied for third in her major debut at the 2014 US Women’s Open.

Maguire’s 74 Sunday left her tied for 11th.

Maguire tried not to make Sunday into anything bigger than it was. “Just one more round of golf,” she insisted, citing patience and discipline as the keys to getting through it.

But Sunday’s final round of the KPMG Women’s PGA, wasn’t just any round. It was Maguire’s first time leading a major championship on the weekend. And with her lifelong Irish mate Meadow in the last group with her, it was the best opportunity an Irishwoman has ever had to win a women’s major.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s never been done before, and obviously there’s a lot on the line,” Maguire admitted before she slept on a one-shot 54-hole lead in New Jersey.

Despite a pair of top-10 major finishes last year in the US Women’s Open (T8) and AIG Women’s Open (T4), Maguire had never played the role of front-runner in a major until this week at Baltusrol’s venerable Lower Course. With scores of 69-68-69, she led after both the second and third rounds by extending her streak of consecutive rounds in the 60s to eight including last week’s victory at the Meijer LPGA Classic in Michigan.

The Irish mates joined South Korea’s Jenny Shin in the last group when the PGA of America officials opted to go off early in threesomes of split tees in a vain attempt to avoid potentially dangerous afternoon storms. Maguire was the 54-hole leader at 7-under, one shot ahead of Shin and two up on Meadow.

Maguire and Meadow played youth golf and Curtis Cup together, as well as at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics, and sometimes still room with each other on the LPGA road. Meadow was 13 and Maguire 10 when they first met on the Irish youth circuit. “I knew Leona when she was reading Harry Potter books,” Meadow said.

Maguire’s one-shot lead over Shin was quickly erased by the Korean’s birdie at the first. Maguire made a bogey from the middle of the fairway on the sixth to lose her share of the lead. Her approach came up a little short in the left greenside bunker, and her delicate shot from the sand hung up in the rough.

Meadow made birdie on the seventh to pull even with Maguire and Spain’s Carlota Ciganda as the three remained a shot behind Shin and the fast-charging Xiyu Lin of China before play was suspended for nearly two hours at 1:02 pm local time due to dangerous weather.

When play resumed, Maguire returned to the eighth green and discovered the tees where she marked her ball in the thick collar of rough at the back edge of the green had been removed by a volunteer cleaning up after the storm. After getting a ruling to estimate where her ball had last been, she putted out of the rough to 20 feet wide and failed to save par. Meadow returned to face a 12-footer for birdie on 8 but missed a chance to gain a share of the lead.

Maguire missed a 10-foot birdie chance on 9 to make the turn two back of Lin.

The stuttering start by the leaders opened the door to a host of chasers making charges up the leaderboard, including rookie sensation Rose Zhang, who was trying to remain perfect as a professional. Zhang, who broke Maguire’s record for most weeks ranked No 1 as an amateur, won her LPGA debut two weeks ago in New Jersey and was trying to do the same in her maiden professional major.

Zhang was 5-under through her first 11 Sunday to climb within a shot of the lead before bogeys on 13 and 16 slowed her roll and a drive into the water on 18 ended her hopes.