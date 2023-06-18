Letter from LA: Players loud in their distaste for quiet North Course

Through two days of birdies and record low scoring, the narrative formed that Los Angeles Country Club’s North Course was not presenting a US Open calibre of challenge. By the weekend when firmer conditions and higher scores changed the tone, the narrative shifted to whether LACC is the kind of test players ever want to take again.

“It’s diabolical,” said Bryson DeChambeau.

“It's not my favorite,” said Brooks Koepka.

“I don't think there's any great holes,” said Viktor Hovland.

“Not my cup of tea,” said Matthew Fitzpatrick.

It’s not a US Open if players aren’t complaining, so LACC certainly ticks off that box.

LACC is a quirky place, with a few blind tee shots and several fairways where everyone’s drives either collect in the same general area or send seemingly well-struck drives trundling the wrong way toward undeserved punishment. The dramatically rolling fairways often led to uneven lies. They don’t call this place Beverly Hills for nothing.

The front and back nines presented stark differences. Players had to make hay out of the gate and hold on for dear life down the stretch – a recipe the winner would have to navigate most effectively on Sunday. Through the first three rounds, the front yielded 719 birdies while the back conceded only 425. Twice players tied US Open records with 29s on the front. Twice in the first round players shot 62.

“It's a completely different test of golf than a normal US Open,” said DeChambeau, who called it “linksy.” This didn’t sit well with some who prefer the Old Testament battle of attrition that the USGA is famous for presenting.

“I think it should be around par,” said Koepka, whose disdain for the course shone through in his uninspired play. “I'm not a huge fan of this place. I'm not a huge fan of blind tee shots, and then I think there's just some spots that no matter what you hit, the ball just ends up in the same spot. I think it would be more fun to play on just like a regular round than it would be a US Open.”

Fitzpatrick, the defending champion, sided with the reigning PGA champ.

“I just think the golf course is interesting, to be polite … I think,” he said. “There's just too many holes for me where you've got blind tee shots and then you've got fairways that don't hold the ball. There's too much slope. … Some of the tee shots are just, I think they're a little bit unfair. You hit a good tee shot and end up in the rough by a foot and then you're hacking it out. Meanwhile someone has hit it miles offline the other way and they've got a shot.”

Said Hovland: “I'm not a big fan of this golf course, to be honest. I think there's some good holes. I don't think there's any great holes. I think there's a few bad holes.”

LACC lacked some other elements that make majors feel major. The smallish property that is not easy to navigate necessitated only 23,000 tickets to be sold – all but 9,000 to the general public. Many of the grandstands and the clubhouse terrace that backed the first tee were exclusive to hospitality corporate guests. Many holes, including the 18th green, were set so far away from grandstands and ropes that it felt like players were finishing a weekend club medal rather than one of the biggest tournaments in golf.

Fitzpatrick made his first career ace on 15 on Friday and it drew scant reaction.

“I wish it would have been louder. I wish it was a few more people,” he said. “Yeah, I'm surprised there's not been as many people out as I thought this week.”

Another element that didn’t suit all players were the late tee times, especially on Saturday when it was designed to deliver primetime viewing in East Coast US markets without any regard for the players on the course or the golf fans across the Atlantic in Europe. The leaders finished up Saturday in near darkness.

“I mean, it's a little ridiculous that we teed off that late,” said 54-hole co-leader Wyndham Clark, who blamed late bogeys by him and Rickie Fowler on the visibility. “I would say right around hole 15 or 16 it started getting to where you couldn't see that well. … We played twilight golf.

“If we had a playoff (Sunday) we wouldn't even be able to play the playoff because it was so dark. … So it's kind of tough and it's crazy to think that we're doing that on the last two holes of a major when we could have teed off two hours earlier.”

LACC has agreed to host another US Open in 2039, but no contracts have been signed yet. There are some around here who have doubts if that will happen, and the exclusive membership is not that open-minded which is why it took 75 years for the US Open to come back to L.A. in the first place. Some players would be fine never to come back … or play the universally revered and time-tested Riviera just six miles away.

For all its merits and flaws, however, LACC has delivered an intriguing championship with a leaderboard of talent that suited all tastes.