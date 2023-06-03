Maguire four shots off the lead while Meadow struggles after day two 

Cavan's Leona Maguire is four shots off the lead after the second round at the inaugural Mizuho Americas Open on Friday in New Jersey.
Maguire posted a two-under 70 at the Liberty National Golf Club after a round which featured six birdies and four bogeys. She has a run of four birdies in six holes around the turn between the seventh and the 12th.
Maguire lost a shot on the final hole when she shot a frustrating bogey five which left her in tie for 12th heading into the weekend. She is now four shots behind joint leaders Minjee Lee and Cheyenne Knight.
Stephanie Meadow was unable to back up her opening round 68 and had a disappointing round with two double bogeys and four bogeys to leave her five-over 77.
Meadow is in a tie on one-over par for 39th.