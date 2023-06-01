Lowry tied for second place at the Memorial Tournament 

Shane Lowry shot a three-under 69 and is tied second one shot behind joint leaders Matt Wallace and Mark Hubbard while Seamus Power is tied for ninth.
Lowry tied for second place at the Memorial Tournament 

SECOND PLACE: Shane Lowry is tied for second place just one shot between joint leaders Matt Wallace and Mark Hubbard at the Memorial Tournament. Pic: Warren Little/Getty Images

Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 20:08
Fiona Halligan

Shane Lowry has started the Memorial Tournament in Ohio in flying form as he shot a three-under 69 and is tied in second place just one shot behind joint leaders Matt Wallace and Mark Hubbard. 

Seamus Power has also had a bright start to the tournament and is currently in a tie for ninth. 

Lowry started the round in blistering pace with a par on the 10th following five straight birdies from the 11th to the 15th. He hit a stumbling block on the 16th and 18th with bogeys and continued in the same from dropping a shot on the first leaving him two-under.

He found his form again on the second hole when he hit his sixth birdie of the day before finishing the remaining holes recording seven straight pars.

Power hit the turn on two-under after a string of birdies between the 6th and 8th and turned his front nine around after hitting a bogey on the 3rd. He moved to three-under with a birdie on the 11th before he hit a bogey on the 15th ending his round of 70.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy is currently one-under through five holes.

More in this section

Leona Maguire braced for hectic summer swing and Solheim Leona Maguire braced for hectic summer swing and Solheim
43rd Ryder Cup - Preview Day Three - Whistling Straits I don’t think LIV golfers should be on European Ryder Cup team – Rory McIlroy
Sergio Garcia File Photo Sergio Garcia needs to stop taking swipes for the good of his reputation
<p>ADVICE: Leona Maguire alongside Managing Partner at KPMG, Seamus Hand and young golf fans Kayleigh Ellis and Cooper Jones at the launch of KPMG’s new ‘Books for Birdies’ initiative.</p>

Leona Maguire: Lauren Walsh must 'stick to her guns'

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd