Lowry tied for second place at the Memorial Tournament 

Shane Lowry has started the Memorial Tournament in Ohio in flying form as he shot a three-under 69 and is tied in second place just one shot behind joint leaders Matt Wallace and Mark Hubbard.
Seamus Power has also had a bright start to the tournament and is currently in a tie for ninth.
Lowry started the round in blistering pace with a par on the 10th following five straight birdies from the 11th to the 15th. He hit a stumbling block on the 16th and 18th with bogeys and continued in the same from dropping a shot on the first leaving him two-under.
He found his form again on the second hole when he hit his sixth birdie of the day before finishing the remaining holes recording seven straight pars.
Power hit the turn on two-under after a string of birdies between the 6th and 8th and turned his front nine around after hitting a bogey on the 3rd. He moved to three-under with a birdie on the 11th before he hit a bogey on the 15th ending his round of 70.
Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy is currently one-under through five holes.