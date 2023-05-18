‘Messy’ McIlroy salvages score on testing day

The new restored Oak Hill showed its full range of tests in a frosty first round Thursday morning, yielding a relative balance of birdies and bogeys that kept anyone from running away to control the early narrative at the PGA Championship.

The world’s top three players were representative of the good, the average and the ugly that the morning produced.

Only world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler didn’t waver. The 2022 Masters champion was his typical unflustered self, manufacturing the only bogey-free round to put himself right where he wants to be with an opening 3-under 67 – one behind early leader Bryson DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open winner and LIV Golf headliner.

No. 3 Rory McIlroy salvaged a 1-over 71 to keep himself in the hunt. No. 1 Jon Rahm, the reigning Masters champion from Spain, fell apart after an opening birdie to shoot a 6-over 76 that included six bogeys and a double.

McIlroy’s day was the most dramatic. When the Northern Irishman desperately needed a spark to save himself from another regrettable opening round of a major, he found it lurking in a dangerous swale behind the second green at Oak Hill Country Club.

The first round of the PGA in his wife’s hometown looked poised to get completely away from McIlroy when his wedge from 38 yards at the second green rolled long over the back of the green and down the steep slope to bring double bogey into the equation. Already 3-over after a desultory effort on the back side left his emotions at the boiling point, he was on the cusp of playing himself out of the major championship in the hometown he married into.

Then came the spark the relit his pilot. With a putter from 37 feet, he whacked it up the sleep slope and it found the bottom of the cup for a round-turning par. The unexpected jolted him out of his developing funk.

“It was massive,” said McIlroy. “Depending on what happens over the next three days and what I go on to do, you know, I may look back at that shot as being the sort of turning point of the week.

On the long par-3 third, an awakened McIlroy hit a dagger from 202 yards to 2 feet for much-needed birdie. On the par-5 fourth, he hit only his second fairway of the day with a massive 357-yard belt around the dogleg. A long iron from 257 yards gave him a 20-foot look at eagle, but he settled for another birdie to get back to 1-over on the day and at the bottom of the leaderboard tied for 17th place.

“I was staring sort of just hoping to get down in two and make bogey,” he said of his save at 2. “When you walk off the green 3-over and then you hit a tee shot like that, and all of a sudden, the pendulum swings or momentum goes the other way, and all of a sudden you make a couple of birdies in a row, and you feel like you're sort of right back in the tournament.”

His momentum halted with a three-putt bogey on the par-3 fifth and his recovery was in jeopardy when his drive on the treacherous sixth sailed wide left. But his 205-yard iron from the rough settled 12 from the pin and he lipped up his birdie try. But he stuff his approach close on 8 for one last birdie.

The 1-over 71 was a fairly welcome salvage recovery after putting himself behind the eight-ball on his opening nine after a nearly two-hour frost delay at the start of the PGA Championship.

“Messy … pretty erratic out there,” was that way McIlroy described his round. “I didn’t hit the ball well at all. Did really well to finish 1-over in the end, especially where my third shot was or where it was lying and three on the second hole. To make that putter shot up the hill and save par and play the last few holes at 2-under was a good recovery. But I have to play better than that to have a chance.”

McIlroy didn’t give himself many great looks at birdie on the scorable holes early on the back, missing his best look with a 12-footer for birdie on the short 14th and then failing to save par from a bunker on the par-3 15th.

His inaccuracy off the tee started to frustrate him. On the brutal 500-yard par-4 17th, McIlroy drove wide right into the rough then found the left greenside bunker and missed a 22-footer to try to save par to slip to 2-over.

McIlroy’s emotions flared up when he sent another drive well right on 18, as he recoiled in anger and took a swipe at the tee marker after his errant tee shot set up another bogey to cap off a 3-over 38 at the turn.

“Just not at my best. I'm just struggling with my swing,” McIlroy said. “Yeah, it's pretty messy out there, so just trying to make pars. I guess it was tough as well.” DeChambeau, who has endured a relative struggle since joining LIV Golf last summer, took advantage of a setup that resembled Winged Foot in 2020, where he won his only major. He made six birdies with only two bogeys to open with a 4-under 66, his best score since the final round in last year’s Open at St. Andrews.

Scheffler walked off the last green in a share of the lead at the time after his flawless round. He made birdies at 14, 5 and 8, enduring his only real sweat getting off the par-5 fourth with a sand-save par after driving it behind one Oak Hill’s eponymous trees.

“I am impressed with Scheffler, no bogeys,” said Pádraig Harrington.

Scheffler concurred: “Today was probably the easiest conditions we'll see all week with the golf course, so getting around with no bogeys was really good. I mean, that's pretty much how I shot 3-under. There's not really many birdie opportunities out there, so if you can limit the mistakes, good things will happen.”

Canada’s Corey Conners also shot 67 to share second in the morning.

New Zealand’s Ryan Fox got to the clubhouse first with a 2-under 68, a mark that could have been lower had he not missed from 2 feet for birdie on 16. He was joined at that mark in the morning by Viktor Hovland and former PGA champion Keegan Bradley.