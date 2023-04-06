We all know wax lyrical about Amen Corner. What about Augusta's Devil’s Switchback?

No. 3, Flowering Peach (par 4, 350 yards)

Everyone rants or raves about the driveable 10th hole at Riviera as the one of the most dynamic short par-4s in the world. There should be much more conversation about Augusta’s third being at the top of the list. Rory McIlroy says he can drive the green and has that gear to call upon depending on where the tee and pin are located. But the risk of missing just short of that green – which sits about 22 feet above the lowest collection point – keeps players honest. The toughest pin is on the narrow neck to the left, where anything long or short is big trouble.

No. 4, Flowering Crab Apple (par 3, 240 yards)

Easily the most difficult and demanding one-shotter and historically the third hardest of any hole on the course. The hole formerly known as “Palm” has only once ever been aced by Jeff Sluman in 1992. With a steeply back-to-front sloped, L-shaped green guarded by deep bunkers on the left and across most of the front right, this hole has wrecked the momentum of many hopefuls off to promising starts.

The walk up to the hardest par 3 on the course, the 4th - alll 240 yards of it.

The front left pin on the tongue of green most visible from the tee is the most dangerous, with no level place to put the cup leading to all sorts of mayhem. As tricky as the winds on No. 12 are, they are doubly confounding with a long iron or hybrid in hand.

No. 5, Magnolia (par 4, 495 yards)

This long uphill dogleg left was restored to its original terror status with a new tee box that required the rerouting of a major thoroughfare known as Berckmans Road in order to move the tees 40 yards back in 2019. That adjustment, along with an 80-yard shift forward in the deep hillside fairway bunkers in 2003, has pinched the landing zone for the biggest hitters and forced some to use 3-wood to avoid going through the fairway on the right and into the namesake magnolias.

The 5th at Augusta National

The green is among the most unique, with a steep left-to-right ridge through middle that creates a false front for tentative approaches. The overly aggressive can find a pot bunker over the back left that is no fun to be in.