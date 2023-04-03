Brooks Koepka wins in Orlando on eve of Masters

Koepka needed to hole a four-foot par putt on the last hole to cement his victory.
BIG WIN: Brooks Koepka finished first at the LIV event in Orlando. (Richard Sellers, PA)

Mon, 03 Apr, 2023 - 11:09
PA Sport Staff

Brooks Koepka became the first two-time individual winner in LIV Golf tournaments as he won by one stroke over Sebastian Munoz in Orlando on Sunday.

Koepka began the final day with a three-stroke lead at Orlando’s Orange County National Course, but needed to hole a four-foot par putt on the last hole to cement his victory.

Koepka said he has been playing well over “the last few weeks” but suffered from errors.

“It just hasn’t really shown on the scorecard, making dumb mistakes. It was nice to come out this week and play mistake-free pretty much,” he said.

The 32-year-old hit four birdies and a bogey to finish 15-under, winning a $4million reward for his efforts, with the victory boosting his confidence before the Masters in Augusta which starts on Thursday.

“I’m very happy to get the win,” Koepka said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get the team win, which kind of is a little bittersweet. But look, I’m happy the way I’m playing going into Augusta.”

The Open Championship 2019 – Preview Day Three – Royal Portrush Golf Club
Brooks Koepka becomes the first two-time individual winner in LIV Golf (David Davies, PA)

Colombian Munoz finished a shot back in second but had the consolation of leading his team Torque GC to victory over Koepka’s Smash GC.

American Patrick Reed and South African Dean Burmester finished tied third with 12-under.

The Masters will feature 17 LIV players, including Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Open champion Cameron Smith.

