Robert MacIntyre in contention for victory in Kenya

THE CHASING MAC: Robert MacIntyre of Scotland lines up his putt on the 10th hole during Day Three of the Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club. Pic: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Sat, 11 Mar, 2023 - 15:46
PA Sport

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre sits one shot off the lead heading into the final day of the Kenya Open after firing a third-round 65.

MacIntyre carded an eagle, six birdies and two bogeys on Saturday to reach 12 under par and get within a single stroke of the lead held by Jorge Campillo following his flawless 63.

The 26-year-old came agonisingly close to overtaking Spaniard Campillo at the summit when his approach into the long 18th hit the hole but did not drop, denying him what would have been a closing albatross.

Jayden Schaper and Masahiro Kawamura were in a tie for third another shot behind MacIntyre.

MacIntyre is looking to become a three-time DP World Tour winner after following up victory at the Cyprus Showdown in 2020 with Italian Open glory last year.

He made five birdies on the front nine on day three in Nairobi, with his only bogey before the turn coming at the third.

After curling in his tricky eagle putt at the long 10th, MacIntyre bogeyed the 16th before tapping in for a birdie on the last, having missed his eagle try from around 10 feet.

Speaking about his near-miss on the 18th, MacIntyre said: "Mike (caddie Mike Thomson) was adamant I should stay in the middle of the green but I had a wedge in my hand - I'm not really backing away from a pin with a wedge.

"That's the way I play golf and it was just good to see it be up there close."

MacIntyre was pleased with his overall performance, saying: "It was good. Same again, pretty good off the tee, approach play has been a strength the last wee while and it's good to see some putts go in.

"Overall, the game's in decent shape."

