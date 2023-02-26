Marcel Siem claims fifth DP World Tour title by single shot at Hero Indian Open

The German’s previous win at this level had come eight years and 116 days ago at the 2014 BMW Masters but a closing 68 saw him edge out countryman Yannik Paul to return to the winner’s circle.
Marcel Siem claims fifth DP World Tour title by single shot at Hero Indian Open
Marcel Siem won in India (Steven Paston/PA)
Sun, 26 Feb, 2023 - 12:23
PA

Marcel Siem ended his long wait for a fifth DP World Tour victory as he won the Hero Indian Open by a single shot.

The German’s previous win at this level had come eight years and 116 days ago at the 2014 BMW Masters but a closing 68 saw him edge out countryman Yannik Paul to return to the winner’s circle.

The 42-year-old, who secured his card for the 2023 season at the Qualifying School in November, went into the final round one shot behind overnight leader Paul but sank a 20-foot birdie putt at the fourth to grab a share of the lead.

After picking up another shot on the par-five eighth, Siem made back-to-back gains on the 10th and 11th to establish a two-shot cushion.

But a bogey on the 13th led to a two-shot swing, with Paul birdieing the same hole to join Siem at the top on 13 under.

After saving par on the tough 14th, Siem holed from 15 feet for a birdie at the next to regain the outright lead.

And he closed his round with three more pars to finish the tournament on 14 under par and claim a long-awaited fifth title.

Two years ago I wasn't even sure if I could still compete on the DP World Tour and now I'm a winner again, come on

Paul finished alone in second on 13 under, with Dutchman Joost Luiten another shot further back in third.

Scot Euan Walker was in a tie for 13th on four under after signing for a final-round 70.

Siem said: “This means a lot because two years ago I wasn’t even sure if I could still compete on the DP World Tour and now I’m a winner again, come on!”

More in this section

Shane Lowry Watch: Huge birdie putt keeps Lowry's victory hopes alive at Honda Classic 
Leona Maguire Leona Maguire two shots off-lead after day one of LPGA Thailand 
Lowry hopes LIV won't lead to 'bad blood' on Ryder Cup team Lowry hopes LIV won't lead to 'bad blood' on Ryder Cup team
New DelhiPlace: InternationalPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
<p>FAMILY PRIDE: Lowry hits from a bunker AT THE 8TH ON SATURDAY in Palm Beach Gardens</p>

Shane Lowry mourns loss of uncle Jimmy, pledges to do him proud

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd