Suzann Pettersen to captain Europe at next two Solheim Cup events

The two-time major winner, who was already preparing to lead the side in September’s contest in Spain, has now also been appointed for the 2024 clash in the United States
CAPTAIN: Suzann Pettersen will captain Europe in the next two editions of the Solheim Cup. Pic: Ian Rutherford/PA

Tue, 21 Feb, 2023 - 14:12
Phil Casey

Suzann Pettersen will captain Europe in the next two editions of the Solheim Cup, the Ladies European Tour has announced.

The two encounters are being held just a year apart as a result of the Solheim Cup moving to even years to avoid clashing with the Ryder Cup.

The news comes eight days after the United States took the same option, with 2023 captain Stacy Lewis also handed the role for next year at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia.

Pettersen, who secured the winning point at Gleneagles in 2019 before immediately announcing her retirement, said: “I love the Solheim Cup and it’s such a unique honour to be asked to captain Team Europe again in 2024.

“Being offered the role for a second time before the 2023 matches have even been played is a little different to usual, but because of the changes to the schedule and having back-to-back Solheim Cups in consecutive years, it makes perfect sense.

“So far my 2023 captaincy has been a pure joy so to be able to lead the team in Europe this year and then again next year in the US, near the nation’s capital, will be a great honour.

Team Europe’s Suzann Pettersen celebrates securing the winning point in the 2019 Solheim Cup (Jane Barlow/PA)

“This will allow us to build a strategy and a philosophy for the team that we can keep which will offer more consistency for the players and enable them to focus on their performance.

“My focus is on getting the team around the players and the atmosphere right and then taking that up to the next level.”

LET CEO Alexandra Armas said: “Suzann was a natural choice to lead the 2024 European Solheim Cup team.

“The players know and respect Suzann and this continuity in leadership will ensure that they have the best preparation as we drive towards another incredibly successful event in 2024.”

