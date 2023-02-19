Spain’s Jon Rahm close to taking number one ranking with lead in California

A win at The Riviera Country Club would see the Spaniard eclipse Scottie Scheffler.
Jon Rahm is on the verge of regaining world number one status after a third-round 65 put him in the lead at the Genesis Invitational (Ryan Kang/AP)

Sun, 19 Feb, 2023 - 01:49
PA Sport Staff

Jon Rahm is on the verge of regaining world number one status after a third-round 65 put him in the lead at the Genesis Invitational.

Rahm picked up six birdies without a dropped shot to sit three shots clear at 15 under headed into Sunday’s final round in California.

A win at The Riviera Country Club would see the Spaniard eclipse Scottie Scheffler for the world number one ranking.

The American overtook Rory McIlroy for the top spot with victory at the WM Phoenix Open last week.

McIlroy fell out of contention on Saturday with a two-over 73.

Chasing Rahm is the overnight leader Max Homa, who was left to rue two late bogeys en route to carding a two-under 69.

The American duo of Keith Mitchell and Patrick Cantlay could also still threaten, opening their final rounds four and five shots back respectively.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods had his best round of the tournament, carding a four-under 67 to secure a spot on Sunday.

Seamus Power is the best of the Irish after an excellent four-under par round of 67.

Shane Lowry posted a round of 71, to remain at four-under.

<p>LEADER: Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark tees off at 17th hole during Day Three of the Thailand Classic at Amata Spring Country Club. Pic: Thananuwat Srirasant/Getty Images</p>

Thorbjorn Olesen takes two-shot lead into final round of Thailand Classic

