Stacy Lewis to captain Team USA at Solheim Cup again in 2024

The 37-year-old is already set to skipper the US against Europe in Andalucia in September at the 2023 edition.
Stacy Lewis to captain Team USA at Solheim Cup again in 2024

Stacy Lewis will captain Team USA for the second time at the 2024 Solheim Cup (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mon, 13 Feb, 2023 - 14:26
PA Sport Staff

Stacy Lewis will captain Team USA at next year’s Solheim Cup, making her just the fifth woman to lead the team at two or more editions of the tournament.

The 37-year-old is already set to skipper the US against Europe in Andalucia in September at the 2023 edition, before resuming in the role the following year when it will be played on home soil in Virginia.

Lewis, who was ranked third in the world between 2012 and 2015, is set to become the youngest captain in Team USA’s history as they seek to win the cup for the first time since 2017 in Iowa.

The 2023 tournament will be played from 22-24 September, with next year’s edition running from September 10-15.

“This is such an amazing honour, to be asked to again captain the US Solheim Cup team,” Lewis said in a statement.

“Receiving the first call was one of the highest points of my career, and I am truly grateful to add this second opportunity.

“I’ve said it many times – representing the United States and wearing our colours are experiences that stand out in any player’s career. To have the chance to lead our country’s best players twice, and especially in 2024 outside our nation’s capital, is a true privilege.”

Receiving the first call was one of the highest points of my career, and I am truly grateful to add this second opportunity

LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan added: “Stacy has already proven to be an outstanding captain as she prepares for the 2023 Solheim Cup.

“She has embraced the role in every way and has implemented several innovative ways to help her team reach peak performance, including the use of advanced data and analytics.

“Her Solheim Cup experience, proven leadership and passion coupled with the many benefits of consistency in 2023 and 2024 led the selection committee to enthusiastically invite Stacy to captain the team in 2024.”

More in this section

Investec South African Open Championship - Day One Tom McKibbin remains in contention at the Singapore Classic ahead of the final round
The Open 2022 - Day Two - St Andrews Tiger Woods to make competitive return at next week’s Genesis Invitational
Tom McKibbin File Photo Tom McKibbin still leads the way in Singapore
Solheim CupPlace: InternationalPlace: UKPlace: Scotland
<p>RANKING BATTLE: Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, left and Scottie Scheffler. Pic: AP Photo/Steve Helber</p>

Scheffler leads Rahm and Taylor by two at Phoenix Open

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.307 s