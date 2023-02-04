Zander Lombard holds narrow lead at Ras Al Khaimah

Pádraig Harrington reached 11 under par after six birdies at Al Hamra GC, but four bogeys on the last eight holes prove costly for the Dubliner
Zander Lombard holds narrow lead at Ras Al Khaimah

Zander Lombard plays his second shot into the second green during the third round of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship at Al Hamra Golf Club. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

Sat, 04 Feb, 2023 - 15:12
Dylan King

Zander Lombard fired a flawless 63 in the third round of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship to head into the final day with a one-shot lead as he goes in search of a first DP World Tour title.

The 28-year-old South African went into the weekend four shots off the lead but made six birdies on the front nine on Saturday to catapult himself into contention.

And further birdies at the 12th, 17th and 18th - as well as a stunning par save on the 14th - saw Lombard reach 16 under par and take over at the top of the leaderboard.

Dane Rasmus Hojgaard was Lombard's nearest challenger on 15 under after managing to save par at the last despite finding the water there.

England's Daniel Gavins found himself a shot further back in third courtesy of his bogey-free 68, which contained two birdies on each nine.

Lombard showed great resilience on day three, chipping in from just off the eighth green at the second attempt after only managing to nudge his first try a few yards forward.

And he was happy with his performance, saying: "It feels good, did a lot of things really well.

"Kept it steady, kept it solid, managed to hole a few putts and get some good momentum going for nine under par.

"You don't shoot that every day. Felt solid straight out the blocks, started birdie-par-birdie. Just kept the mistakes off the card - that's the key to a good round.

"I've knocked on a lot of doors so it would be good to get over the line (for a win), but we'll see what happens tomorrow."

Pádraig Harrington had played himself into a good position after 10 holes, reaching 11 under par after six birdies at Al Hamra GC, but four bogeys on the last eight holes, including finding the water off the tee on the par five 18th, meant the Dubliner ended the day at seven under overall. 

There was better news of Tom McKibbin. The Holywood youngster shot a fine five-under 67 to reach eight under overall. His highlight was an eagle three on the par 5 8th hole. After a 320 yard drive, McKibben hit his second shot from 275 to four feet.

The final round takes place on Sunday.

Challenge Tour

On the Challenge Tour, Conor Purcell played himself into contention going into the final round at the  Bain's Whisky Cape Town Open.

Purcell shot a seven-under 65 at Royal Cape Golf Club to move to 10 under overall, three behind joint leaders Darren Fichardt and Benjamin Follett-Smith, who will share a one-stroke lead heading into the final round in South Africa.

Fichardt posted a sensational bogey-free ten under par round of 62, before Follett-Smith carded a five under 67 to join him at the top of the leaderboard on 13 under, one-shot ahead of South African Dylan Mostert in third.

More in this section

The Open 2021 - Day Two - The Royal St George's Golf Club Jordan Spieth wants Pebble Beach to become one of PGA Tour’s elevated events
Shane Lowry splits from caddie Bo Martin following mixed start to the year Shane Lowry splits from caddie Bo Martin following mixed start to the year
Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Day Five Rory McIlroy: 'Mentally it was very tough. I could have let my emotions get in the way.'
Gareth Bale made his debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am (Eric Risberg/AP)

Gareth Bale admits to nerves on debut at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
Execution Time: 0.253 s