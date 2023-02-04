Zander Lombard holds narrow lead at Ras Al Khaimah

Zander Lombard fired a flawless 63 in the third round of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship to head into the final day with a one-shot lead as he goes in search of a first DP World Tour title.

The 28-year-old South African went into the weekend four shots off the lead but made six birdies on the front nine on Saturday to catapult himself into contention.

And further birdies at the 12th, 17th and 18th - as well as a stunning par save on the 14th - saw Lombard reach 16 under par and take over at the top of the leaderboard.

Dane Rasmus Hojgaard was Lombard's nearest challenger on 15 under after managing to save par at the last despite finding the water there.

England's Daniel Gavins found himself a shot further back in third courtesy of his bogey-free 68, which contained two birdies on each nine.

Lombard showed great resilience on day three, chipping in from just off the eighth green at the second attempt after only managing to nudge his first try a few yards forward.

And he was happy with his performance, saying: "It feels good, did a lot of things really well.

"Kept it steady, kept it solid, managed to hole a few putts and get some good momentum going for nine under par.

"You don't shoot that every day. Felt solid straight out the blocks, started birdie-par-birdie. Just kept the mistakes off the card - that's the key to a good round.

"I've knocked on a lot of doors so it would be good to get over the line (for a win), but we'll see what happens tomorrow."

Pádraig Harrington had played himself into a good position after 10 holes, reaching 11 under par after six birdies at Al Hamra GC, but four bogeys on the last eight holes, including finding the water off the tee on the par five 18th, meant the Dubliner ended the day at seven under overall.

There was better news of Tom McKibbin. The Holywood youngster shot a fine five-under 67 to reach eight under overall. His highlight was an eagle three on the par 5 8th hole. After a 320 yard drive, McKibben hit his second shot from 275 to four feet.

The final round takes place on Sunday.

Challenge Tour

On the Challenge Tour, Conor Purcell played himself into contention going into the final round at the Bain's Whisky Cape Town Open.

Purcell shot a seven-under 65 at Royal Cape Golf Club to move to 10 under overall, three behind joint leaders Darren Fichardt and Benjamin Follett-Smith, who will share a one-stroke lead heading into the final round in South Africa.

Fichardt posted a sensational bogey-free ten under par round of 62, before Follett-Smith carded a five under 67 to join him at the top of the leaderboard on 13 under, one-shot ahead of South African Dylan Mostert in third.