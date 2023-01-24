Patrick Reed throws tee at Rory McIlroy at Dubai driving range - Reports

Golfer Patrick Reed threw a golf tee at Rory McIlroy after the world no. 1 player snubbed the American on a driving range in Dubai, according to reports.
It is understood that Reed had acknowledged McIlroy's caddy, Harry Diamond, prior to attempting to greet the Northern Irishman.
As stated in the TenGolf.com report, LIV Golfer Reed approached McIlroy, who was standing looking at the ground, but McIlroy did not turn to face him.
In frustration, Reed left after receiving no answer, throwing a golf tee in McIlroy's direction.
McIlroy has made no secret of the displeasure he has towards LIV Golf, and he has said, as has Shane Lowry, that he is not overly comfortable with players from the breakaway tour teeing it up in DP World Tour events.