Shane Lowry surges to take share of the lead in Abu Dhabi

Shane Lowry has moved to the top of the leaderboard at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

An impressive display on Saturday sees the Offaly man leading the field alongside Min Woo Lee of Australia.

Lowry carded am impressive 66 today to go 13-under after three rounds.

It was a great day for the Irish with Pádraig Harrington rolling back the years.

The Dubliner is two shots back after a superb 64.

"It felt great to be honest, especially at 17," said of a late birdie. "I didn't hit that bad a shot on 17. It just never really moved in the wind. You know, it was one of the only times I was out of position all day, really, so you kind of have to take that.

"Out of position off the tee on 18, and to be honest, I was thinking of making par and I was still in the tournament, but yeah, a Brucie Bonus to make a birdie there."

He continued: "It's nice to go out on a Saturday, in tricky conditions coming in on the back nine and to put myself in there for tomorrow is pretty nice."

