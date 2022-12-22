Ladies European Tour announce record prize pot of more than €35m for new season

The schedule will begin in Kenya in February and take the LET to 21 different countries.
Leona Maguire of Team Europe putts during last year's Solheim Cup. The tournament will be one of the highlights of 2023, at Finca Cortesin in Spain. Picture: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Thu, 22 Dec, 2022 - 19:43
Phil Casey

The Ladies European Tour has announced a record prize fund of €35million for its 30 official events in 2023.

The schedule will begin in Kenya in February and take the LET to 21 different countries, with the Aramco Saudi Ladies International featuring an elevated prize fund of 5m US dollars (£4.15m).

Four co-sanctioned tournaments with the LPGA will be staged in July and August; the Amundi Evian Championship, Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open, AIG Women's Open and ISPS Handa World Invitational.

"Thanks to our partners, promoters, host venues and fans, 2023 is going to be an incredibly exciting year for the LET," CEO Alexandra Armas said.

"This year's Race to Costa del Sol showcased the outstanding skill of our players and there will be even higher profile opportunities for our role models to shine next year, with more total prize money than at any time in our history."

One of the highlights of the year will be September's Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain, where Europe will be seeking an unprecedented third straight victory against the United States.

The season concludes with the Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana in November, where the winner of the Race to Costa del Sol will be crowned.

