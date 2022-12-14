New date for Women's Irish Open to kick off 'festival of golf'

The KPMG Women’s Irish Open moves to a new date in 2023, three weeks earlier than this year's event.
The 2023 Open returns to Dromoland Castle, host of this year's event, which returned to the Ladies European Tour (LET) Schedule after a 10-year absence. In 2023, it will run from August 31 to September 3.
With a €400,000 prize fund, the women's event will begin an exciting two weeks of professional golf in Ireland with the Men’s Irish Open taking place in The K Club the following week.
Speaking about today’s announcement Cian Branagan, CEO and Founder of Forefront Sports said: “We are delighted to announce the new date for the KPMG Women’s Irish Open in 2023. It is our hope that this new position on the LET schedule will kick off a festival of golf for Irish golf fans as the summer of 2023 comes to a close.
"The tournament proved to be a brilliant success in 2022 with a record number of people attending the event in Dromoland Castle and we are delighted to be returning to this world-class venue in 2023.”