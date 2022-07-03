Catlin among trio to secure prized St Andrew's slots

Former Irish Open winner John Catlin secured his place in The 150th Open at St Andrews after qualifying through the Horizon Irish Open with Paraguay’s Fabrizio Zanotti and Scotland’s David Law at Mount Juliet.

A three-way tie for fourth place between Catlin, Zanotti and Law meant all three claimed qualifying places ahead of Jorge Campillo, whose agonising bogey on the last proved vital as the Spaniard slipped to seventh after a 71 and missed out on his spot in the final Major of the season.

Despite a bogey at the 18th, Catlin will make his second appearance in The Open after debuting at Royal St George's last year.

"I feel relieved, first of all,” the American said after escaping disaster with a three-putt bogey at the final hole. “I thought I was going to miss that last putt which would have cost me a spot. When I found out I was in The Open, it was a lot of weight off my shoulders.”

Zanotti birdied the 17th and 18th to jump up the leaderboard and capture the second qualifying place after a two-under 70.

He will return to The Open for the first time since he played at Carnoustie in 2018.

"I feel great after that finish and really happy that I'm going to The Open at St Andrews,” the Paraguayan said. “Playing in The Open at St Andrews is something every player dreams of, so I'm so happy that I've made it."

Law made six birdies in a five-under-par 67 to take the final qualifying place and ensure that the Scotsman will make a dream major championship debut in front of a home crowd next week.

"It's a dream come true,” Law said. “I chose not to go to Final Qualifying last week so I could focus on this event and so now that getting a place has happened, I'm over the moon.”