Catlin among trio to secure prized St Andrew's slots

Former Irish Open winner John Catlin secured his place in The 150th Open at St Andrews after qualifying through the Horizon Irish Open with Paraguay’s Fabrizio Zanotti and Scotland’s David Law at Mount Juliet.
Catlin among trio to secure prized St Andrew's slots

SPOT SECURED: USA's John Catlin during day four of the Horizon Irish Open 2022 at Mount Juliet Estate. Photo: Donall Farmer/PA Wire.

Sun, 03 Jul, 2022 - 22:46
Brian Keogh

Former Irish Open winner John Catlin secured his place in The 150th Open at St Andrews after qualifying through the Horizon Irish Open with Paraguay’s Fabrizio Zanotti and Scotland’s David Law at Mount Juliet.

A three-way tie for fourth place between Catlin, Zanotti and Law meant all three claimed qualifying places ahead of Jorge Campillo, whose agonising bogey on the last proved vital as the Spaniard slipped to seventh after a 71 and missed out on his spot in the final Major of the season.

Despite a bogey at the 18th, Catlin will make his second appearance in The Open after debuting at Royal St George's last year.

"I feel relieved, first of all,” the American said after escaping disaster with a three-putt bogey at the final hole. “I thought I was going to miss that last putt which would have cost me a spot. When I found out I was in The Open, it was a lot of weight off my shoulders.” 

Zanotti birdied the 17th and 18th to jump up the leaderboard and capture the second qualifying place after a two-under 70.

He will return to The Open for the first time since he played at Carnoustie in 2018.

"I feel great after that finish and really happy that I'm going to The Open at St Andrews,” the Paraguayan said. “Playing in The Open at St Andrews is something every player dreams of, so I'm so happy that I've made it."

Law made six birdies in a five-under-par 67 to take the final qualifying place and ensure that the Scotsman will make a dream major championship debut in front of a home crowd next week.

"It's a dream come true,” Law said. “I chose not to go to Final Qualifying last week so I could focus on this event and so now that getting a place has happened, I'm over the moon.”

More in this section

Pádraig Harrington gives his glove to Jennifer Malone after finishing his round on the 18th green 3/7/2022 Positive finish for Harrington and Power a boost ahead of The Open
The Open 2021 - Day Two - The Royal St George's Golf Club Paul Casey becomes latest player to join LIV Golf series
PGA Championship - Round 3 The stars are out to play: First round details for the J.P. McManus Pro-Am in Adare Manor
<p>HISTORY-MAKER: Adrian Meronk of Poland with the trophy after day four of the Horizon Irish Open Golf Championship at Mount Juliet Golf Club. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile</p>

Meronk wins at Mount Juliet to become first-ever Polish winner on DP World Tour 

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

IE Golf

 IElogo
LONGREADS

Ireland's Top 10 Hidden Gems

Ten of the best golf courses in Ireland that too few people know about.

Read Here
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up